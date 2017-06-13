Fabulous Life: Origin Coffee & 2017 SA National Barista Champion

Pippa chats to Joel Singer - Founder Of Origin Coffee & SA National Barista Champion 2017, Winston Thomas.
Origin Coffee needs to introduction. It was started in 2006 by Joel Singer and his passion for coffee. He wanted South Africans to experience exceptional, quality roasted coffee from around the world.
Today Origin has expanded its network of stores and supplies some of the finest cafes, restaurants and hotels in South Africa.
Joel and his team are all about coffee. From the sourcing of green beans, to precise roasting, blending, grinding and pouring of coffee – they’re passionate about the “full” experience of coffee excuse the pun.
Today Joel joins us in studio with a coffee expert of note – Winston Thomas who has just won the title of SA National Barista Champion 2017.
