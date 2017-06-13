Fabulous Finds: La Muse Cafe

Time for the feature that’s all about finding Cape Town’s best kept secrets and sharing them with each other. It’s called Fabulous Finds, our list of hidden gems from our own backyards.



Each week we feature one special finding that you’ve told us about – it could be a small market, a barber, a secret picnic spot few people have discovered. Perhaps it’s a local market, or a tiny local restaurant offering really affordable cuisine such as our discovery today…



Anything goes, as long as it’s special to you.





Onto this week’s Fabulous Find – a quaint little café cosily situated in the CBD.



Address: 14 Jetty Street, Foreshore Cape Town



Trading times for the Bar: 11:00 am till 23:00 at Night



Restaurant Trading time: Breakfast: Weekdays: 06:30 till 10:00

Weekends: 07:00 till 11:00



Lunch:11:30 till 14:30



Dinner: 18:00 till 21:30 Last order.





