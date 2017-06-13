Fabulous Finds: La Muse Cafe

Pippa spoke to the General Manager of Circa Hotels– Assen Assenov
Time for the feature that’s all about finding Cape Town’s best kept secrets and sharing them with each other. It’s called Fabulous Finds, our list of hidden gems from our own backyards.
Each week we feature one special finding that you’ve told us about – it could be a small market, a barber, a secret picnic spot few people have discovered. Perhaps it’s a local market, or a tiny local restaurant offering really affordable cuisine such as our discovery today…
Anything goes, as long as it’s special to you.
Onto this week’s Fabulous Find – a quaint little café cosily situated in the CBD.
https://www.facebook.com/dinelamuse/
https://twitter.com/DineLaMuse
https://www.instagram.com/lamuse2016/?hl=en
http://dinelamuse.co.za/
Address: 14 Jetty Street, Foreshore Cape Town
Trading times for the Bar: 11:00 am till 23:00 at Night
Restaurant Trading time: Breakfast: Weekdays: 06:30 till 10:00
Weekends: 07:00 till 11:00
Lunch:11:30 till 14:30
Dinner: 18:00 till 21:30 Last order.
A reminder if you would like to nominate a Fabulous Find, you can email me directly at pippah@capetalk.co.za, SMS us on 31567, or WhatsApp us on 072 567 1 567, and tell us about the fabulous find you’ve stumbled across. Just remember to include the words ‘Fab Find’.
