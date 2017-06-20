A Fabulous Life: The Alfonso Peters story

Pippa spoke to a young man whose life story is proof oh how the power of a second chance can change anyone’s life to greatness…



His name is Alfonso Peters, he is 28 years old, and he has gone from streets of Manenberg and Boys Town delinquent shelter to international world surfing competitor in his own right.



Peters got introduced to surfing through a free high school surf program back in his troubled teens. He signed up just to try it, not even thinking he would enjoy it – and the rest is history!



Back in March, Peters represented South Africa at the World Longboard Championships and before that he won the prestigious Tiger’s Milk Winter Classic last year. He is on course to become a pro surfing championship. His story is one that will truly make you believe in fate and a higher purpose.



Alfonso, welcome to Cape Talk and thank you for sharing your life story with us.



