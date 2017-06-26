New Beginnings: Swimma Caps





Are you one of those people who opts to sit on the side of the swimming pool, daring only to have your feet in the water because dealing with the hassle of wet hair is just too much for you?



If this is you, the good news is that your woes are finally over…



My guest in studio – Nomvuyo Treffers – is the brainchild behind Swimma… waterproof swimming caps specifically designed for black people. The caps are big enough to accommodate African hairstyles like dreadlocks, braids, Afros and weaves.



We speak to the Cape town –based founder, Nomvuya Treffers, for more on this innovative product…



The swimming caps are available for purchase from www.swimma.co.za and come in two sizes, for R185 and R199.