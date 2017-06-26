New Beginnings: Wahi (Share Space)

Our next guests in studio are Michael Hodgeson & Daniel Bailey, who are the co-founder of Wahi – a self-storage company with a unique twist…



Wahi means "get" in Swahili and "space" in Maori - two concepts that underpin the basis of their space-sharing business.



ABOUT Wahi



Founded in 2016, Wahi is a safe and convenient peer-to-peer marketplace for people to find and offer storage space. By using technology to connect the owners of space to the people who need space, Wahi aims to transform the traditional self-storage industry.



It was founded by entrepreneurs Michael Hodgson and Daniel Bailey, both who are based in Cape Town.



For additional information: www.wahi.co.za



Follow Wahi on Twitter: www.twitter.com/wahi_spaceshare