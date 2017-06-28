Gift of the Givers working to secure release of SA hostage in Mali

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
Free for listener interaction, talkers and kickers - (Spokesperson Teagan Schwerin)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Teagan Schwerin
Today at 14:50
Music - Kyle Deutsch
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kyle Deutsch
Today at 15:10
This is what we need to hear from Ramaphosa’s Sona
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Richard Calland
Today at 15:16
Equal education's expectations on SONA 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Noncedo Madubedube, General Secretary of Equal Education
Today at 15:20
The impact of Covid-19 on South Africa's agriculture economy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thoko Didiza, Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development
Today at 15:20
SONA Preview with Ferial Haffajee
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Power of poetry: Siphokazi Jonas to deliver bespoke poem at Sona 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Siphokazi Jones
Today at 15:50
SA documentary My Octopus Teacher makes Oscars shortlist
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Foster
Today at 16:05
Court finds Hawks arrest of Norma Mngoma unlawful
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 16:10
SONA 2021 to focus on economy under COVID-19 pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at the School of Economic and Business Science at Wits University
Today at 16:20
Business expectations from SONA 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cas Coovadia - Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa
Today at 16:20
Shell lays out plan for transition to cleaner energy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard - Professor at UCT Graduate School of Business
Today at 16:50
#PromisesPromises: Previous SONA targets, how far are they now?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:55
Ratanga Junction is being turned into a ‘water park’
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Natalie du Preez - Marketing and Communications Manager, Rabie Property Group
Today at 17:05
The latest on Covid-19 in the WC with Premier Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:10
The Commission of inquiry into taxi Violence in Gauteng report
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo- Gauteng MEC for the Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure
Today at 17:20
Tourism Budget Expectations for 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 17:20
Sona Preview with EWN's Babalo Ndenze
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:45
Amber Fillary, World Record Holding Ice Swimmer
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amber Fillary - World Record Holding Ice Swimmer
Today at 17:53
Health sector expectations on SONA 2021
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Angelique Coetzee
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
SONA preview
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Woodburn - Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann
Today at 18:50
Side Hustle Fund
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
No Items to show
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Koeberg Nuclear Power station radioactivity containment building is cracking The nuclear power station (very) near Cape Town has suffered substantial damage, according to Koeberg Alert Alliance (KAA). 11 February 2021 2:14 PM
MEC wants police watchdog to probe 'heinous' Sassa water cannon incident MEC Albert Fritz says he'll be asking police watchdog Ipid to urgently investigate the Sassa water cannon incident after receiving... 11 February 2021 1:49 PM
Housing handover to continue in Morningstar despite objections from residents The City of Cape Town says it will proceed with its housing handover in Morningstar, Durbanville despite threats from angry reside... 11 February 2021 12:52 PM
View all Local
Former SONA speechwriter explains how the speech is created, how it must inspire Lester Kiewit talks to Wonderboy Peters about how to inject confidence into the President's address in such troubled times. 11 February 2021 1:47 PM
What to expect in State of the Nation: Candle lighting for those who died Parliamentary Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says the country is in mourning, no pomp and ceremony this year and 30 people to attend. 11 February 2021 1:23 PM
A make-or-break speech for the President Cyril Ramaphosa - John Steenhuisen (DA) Lester Kiewit interviews John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA). 11 February 2021 12:15 PM
View all Politics
SafariNow holiday booking site vows to resolve all outstanding payments Heather John says she was not paid for a guest booking at her holiday apartment but MD apologises and she has now been paid. 11 February 2021 10:57 AM
Reddit does another 'GameStop' – driving ‘shorted’ dagga shares to record highs Missed the GameStop frenzy? Reddit is at it again, this time driving much-shorted Canadian dagga companies higher and higher. 11 February 2021 10:39 AM
'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid' "The clear plan is to replace ailing power stations with lots of wind, PV and gas. Nothing is being done!" laments Hilton Trollip. 11 February 2021 9:12 AM
View all Business
This Valentine's Day share the love, adopt a penguin SANCCOB is running a great alternative way to celebrate the month of love by helping support an endangered African penguin. 11 February 2021 11:41 AM
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home! No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm. 10 February 2021 9:12 PM
How to spot the winners among the small-to-medium sized companies on the JSE Small Talk Daily's Anthony Clark has expert advice on investing in the small to medium-cap sector and avoiding the pitfalls. 10 February 2021 8:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
The Bold and the Beautiful episode 8000 in SA! Refilwe chats to 'Liam Spencer' Refilwe Moloto chats to Scott Clifton, who plays Bold's Liam Spencer, to find out more about the wild ride and milestone. 10 February 2021 8:51 AM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 9 February 2021 12:56 PM
[WATCH] Move over Beyonce, there's a new Super Bowl star in town! Warren “Wawa” Snipe performed the national anthem in American Sign Language at Super Bowl 55 earning himself scores of fans. 9 February 2021 9:45 AM
View all Entertainment
'Shabby controls' allowed traveler to enter the UK from 'red list' SA unchecked Sharon Feinstein's experience on Monday is now the subject of a probe by British Home Secretary Priti Patel. 10 February 2021 4:39 PM
[WATCH]'I'm not a cat' lawyer's accidental kitten filter in Zoom legal meeting If your kids have been using your computer, make sure you turn off the filters before you go into Zoom meeting, suggests judge. 10 February 2021 2:11 PM
Welcome to Mars! UAE's 'Hope' probe enters orbit around the Red Planet The United Arab Emirates is celebrating its first mission to Mars, advancing the global race to put a human on the Red Planet. 10 February 2021 2:05 PM
View all World
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
View all Africa
A make-or-break speech for the President Cyril Ramaphosa - John Steenhuisen (DA) Lester Kiewit interviews John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA). 11 February 2021 12:15 PM
'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid' "The clear plan is to replace ailing power stations with lots of wind, PV and gas. Nothing is being done!" laments Hilton Trollip. 11 February 2021 9:12 AM
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Gift of the Givers working to secure release of SA hostage in Mali

Gift of the Givers working to secure release of SA hostage in Mali

28 June 2017 1:22 PM

Pippa chats to Imtiaz Sooliman | Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers


More episodes from Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Greener Living: Trail Runners cleaning up the mountain, one bag at a time

11 February 2021 2:29 PM

Guest: Jihad  Owen  | Founder at We Are the Trail Blazers

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Brain of CapeTalk: A winning score of 11

11 February 2021 2:13 PM

Mohamed Kazie is the winner of this round.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with Dr. Matjekane

11 February 2021 2:07 PM

Joining Pippa on the virtual couch today is Dr. Mathobela Matjekane who is a medical doctor with a passion for taking primary healthcare into areas where it is needed most. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Online holiday booking site complaints

10 February 2021 4:30 PM

Heather John has complained that SafariNow has not yet paid her for a guest booking at her B&B.

In a written statement to Wendy Knowler, the company's MD said that they are working very hard to resolve all these issues. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ConsumerTalk: Frugal electricity user flagged for cheating and holiday booking site complaints

10 February 2021 3:19 PM

 
Heidi Steinbruckner
Heather John

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk : Reviewing Suzuki Vitara Brezza

10 February 2021 2:35 PM

Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives us a review of this car and answers more car-related questions.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Brain of Cape Talk: A winning score of 6

10 February 2021 2:24 PM

Lisa Wegner is the winner of this round.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with Lolo Ndlovu - the founder of The Sneaker Shack

10 February 2021 2:22 PM

The Sneaker Shack is South Africa's only in-store premium sneaker laundry service. They provide professional footwear cleaning by trained technicians within a 48 hour turnaround time; and are passionate about a conscious and sustainable future. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with pianist Zibusiso Makhathini

9 February 2021 3:12 PM

Zibusiso Makhathini (also known as ZIBUMAC) is a Durban based Jazz Pianist, Producer, and Electronic musician.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: An app launched to recreate the Lift Club

9 February 2021 3:07 PM

Guests
Theuns Venter | Co-founder of RideShare
Ladien van Zyl | Project manager at RideShare 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Koeberg Nuclear Power station radioactivity containment building is cracking

Business Local

'Eskom CEO pleaded with Govt on record to allow people to feed power into grid'

Business Opinion

Reddit does another 'GameStop' – driving ‘shorted’ dagga shares to record highs

Business

EWN Highlights

EFF's Floyd Shivambu's journalist assault trial moved to 2 June

11 February 2021 2:11 PM

Gauteng taxi violence report finds sector controlled by unregulated associations

11 February 2021 1:45 PM

Ex-Eskom board member Pamensky confirms Essa friendship, denies business deals

11 February 2021 1:23 PM

