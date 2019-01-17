Festive season drunk driving figures highlight catastrophic effects of proposed ‘No-fault’ RABS system

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:05
The Series - How to start a Side Hustle
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
125
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - supporting kids as they head back to school
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Iqbal Karbanee
125
Today at 14:40
Tomorrow is World read Aloud Day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sally Du Preez
125
Today at 14:50
Music with Gaëllou
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gaëllou - Musician
125
Today at 15:10
Cuban doctors nominated by SA for Nobel Peace Prize for Covid-19 help.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:16
SA Christian Forum taking Dlamini-Zuma to court over lockdown church ban
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
125
Today at 15:20
The latest on Covid-19 figures: The ratio between positive tests and asymptomatic infections.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex van den Heever
125
Today at 15:20
EWN: Zukiswa Rantho to testify at Commission of Inquiry into State Capture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
125
Today at 15:40
Back to school: Handbooks or e-books? Is there a real difference?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Cathy Kell - Associate Professor in the School of Education at UCT,
125
Today at 15:50
Is ending anonymity on social media the answer to racial abuse?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Emma Sadleir - Media Law Consultant at ...
125
Today at 15:53
Flooding expected in Gauteng, heavy rainfall in Mpumalanga and Limpopo
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 16:05
What to do about the SSA?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Murray Hunter
125
Today at 16:10
Corruption Watch report highlights failures in TERS administration
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Mzie Yawa who is the Chief Director for Corporate Services at UIF.
125
Today at 16:20
New York Times: Alzheimer’s Prediction May Be Found in Writing Tests - Local expert weighs in on this
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:20
My Home Town: Kroonstaad
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Max Du Preez
125
Today at 16:50
Corruption counselling and Update on Truck torching case
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Brigadier Vish Naidoo - National Police Spokesperson
125
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:05
News24: JP Landman: What's the story with SA's Covid-19 vaccine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
JP Landman - Political and economic analyst
125
Today at 17:20
The lifting of the alcohol ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rico Basson - Managing Director at Vinpro
125
Today at 17:24
Have you spotted Pom Pom Weed?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alekzandra Mari Szewczuk, PHD student at University of the Witwatersrand
125
Today at 17:45
South Africa's most trusted sneaker laundry service.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lolo Ndlovu - The Sneaker Shack founder
125
Today at 17:53
Bongani Mountain Lodge attacked and burnt to the ground
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Steffen Schneier
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
125
Today at 18:39
Pep Store customers anonymously help each other pay off lay-bys quicker
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jaap Hamman - CEO at PEP Stores
125
Today at 18:50
Donna Flowers keeping up with the demand of flowers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anjelina Pinto
125
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
125
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Dealing with Losses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
125
