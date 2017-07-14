Music Feature: King Kong musical

Melanie Rice talks to Letta Mbulu



Younger South Africans might associated those words with a hairy gorilla hanging off a

skyscraper - but King Kong - the Musical is a part of South African history and a legend in it's own time. Billed as an "All African Jazz Opera," it was originally staged in 1959. It was set on the dusty streets of Sophiatown in Johannesburg and launched the

international careers of jazz icons Hugh Masekela, Miriam Makeba and a very young

Letta Mbulu.