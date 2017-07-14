Pippa's Planet: trend of solar energy

Melanie Rice talks to Kinesh Chetty | Member of the Management Committee at South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA)



rooftop solar. There's a silent revolution happening above our heads. We all know that electricity has become unbelievably expensive and people and businesses are looking for cheaper alternatives. Some of the big manufacturing, industrial, retail and agri-processing businesses are

turning to rooftop solar.