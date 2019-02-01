Entertainment: Three Days To Go

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:52
Could a Reddit war come to the JSE?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
James Preston, Executive Editor of Africa's largest cryptocurrency news outlet, Global Crypto
Today at 12:52
Sadtu: Principals are very worried about stress & anxiety levels as staff return to school
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at Naptosa
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 12:56
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter
Today at 13:07
On the couch - PE chocolatier taking on the world
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chris parkin
Today at 13:40
Food - Siba Mtongana opens pop-up restaurant in CT
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Siba Mtongana
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Legal Talk - Marlon Shevelew tackles questions around rental property issues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Marlon Shevelew office
Today at 14:40
The Every woman Project - textile artwork connecting the women of Cape Town - one stitch at a time
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Beryl Eichenberger
Today at 14:50
Music with Sibusiso 'Mash' Mashiloane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sibusiso Mashiloane
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Philip Stevens - founded Geneva Network in 2015
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Uganda's Bobi Wine fills an election petition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Isabel Nakirya - News Correspondent
Today at 16:05
Redi Tlhabi | The ANC and its factions: A threat to the country
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Redi Tlhabi
Today at 16:20
Explainer: How GameStop And An Army Of Reddit Traders Exposed The Riskiest Market In Decades
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mduduzi Lthuli - Director - Investment Management - Luthuli Capital and avid gamer
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet: Ford Figo Freestyle
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
Daily Maverick: Hearings into the State Security Agency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Myanmar's military stages coup d'etat
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Champa Patel - Director of the Asia-Pacific Programme at Chatham House
Today at 17:45
Rugby Australia offer to host British and Irish Lions tour Down Under
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ashfak Mohamed - Digital Sports Editor at Independent Media
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 19:08
How has the fate of MBA qualification changed during Covid-19? Is it still worth it?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Jako Volschenk - Head: MBA programme / Senior Lecturer: Strategic Management & Environmental Finance at University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB)
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time by James Suzman
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Suzman - Author of Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Gina Schoeman, CITI's economist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Latest Local
Novavax Covid-19 vaccine demonstrates 60% efficacy against new SA variant Novavax reported that results from mid-stage trials showed its vaccine had 60% efficacy preventing Covid-19. 1 February 2021 12:14 PM
Public school teachers report for duty in preparation for new academic year Public school teachers are returning to work on Monday to prepare for the official reopening on 15 February. 1 February 2021 11:13 AM
Saps on 'high alert' for Ivermectin smugglers as R6m of 'wonder drug' siezed Sahpra last week announced it will allow the use of Ivermectin in 'controlled compassionate' circumstances. 1 February 2021 8:17 AM
View all Local
Qualifying criteria to be an MP in SA. Do some of them really make the grade? UCT Public Law's Cathy Powell says any citizen with a criminal record or facing credible allegations of wrongdoing is ineligible. 1 February 2021 10:28 AM
Confiscate Zuma's passport so that he can't skip the country - Herman Mashaba The ActionSA leader wants govt to investigate reports Zuma plans to flee to avoid appearing before the State Capture Commission. 31 January 2021 3:51 PM
'Major Isaacs very happy she is allowed to wear headscarf under military beret' LRC's Amy-Leigh Payne says Fatima Isaacs's 3-year legal battle for her religious right to wear her hajib is an important judgment. 29 January 2021 8:40 AM
View all Politics
Police nab foreign nationals, seize suspected Ivermectin worth R6m at OR Tambo The black market for Covid 'wonder drug' is booming. SA's regulatory authority has approved only controlled 'compassionate use'.... 31 January 2021 2:01 PM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
View all Business
Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight Hundreds of people in Leeds responded to the invitation for some winter fun, in a clear breach of lockdown rules. 31 January 2021 2:52 PM
Giving birth in a pandemic: We learnt we can support mother via Zoom, says doula Ever-changing lockdown rules are affecting the way women are birthing at home and in hospitals - birth doula Tshegeofatso Segwele. 31 January 2021 12:59 PM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
[PHOTOS] Someone found King Henry VIII's crown jewels in a field, worth millions 49-year-old metal detectorist Kevin Duckett could not believe his eyes when he found this gold object buried under a tree. 1 February 2021 11:45 AM
[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] 4-year-old finds 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint Four-year-old Lily discovered a 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint whilst out for a walk with her family on a beach in Wales. 1 February 2021 11:09 AM
Prince William condemns 'despicable' racism against black soccer players The second in line to the British throne took to Twitter to condemn racist abuse directed at black football players this week. 1 February 2021 10:21 AM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto says thank you, 2020 In case you missed it, here are Refilwe's thoughts and positive insights into what was for all of us a challenging year. 29 January 2021 4:50 PM
Why Sweden is failing at Covid-19, despite its neighbours’ success Swedes believe they are exceptional, contributing to their downfall, says Swedish social anthropologist Dr Camelia Dewan. 29 January 2021 12:57 PM
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
View all Opinion

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Entertainment: Three Days To Go

Entertainment: Three Days To Go

1 February 2019 3:45 PM

Guest: Bianca Isaac | Director and produver at Figjam Entertainment


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest from TV

29 January 2021 3:24 PM

Guests
Chanel September | EWN reporter
Craig Falck| Deputy editor of TVPlus magazine

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health & Wellness: Is the gut actually the second brain?

29 January 2021 2:53 PM

Guest: Anwar Mall | A retired emeritus professor at UCT, a medical biochemist by training, and the former professor of Surgical Research at the institution.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First ever arts festival 'On your phone' kicks off today

29 January 2021 2:23 PM

Joining Pippa on the line is the Managing and Artistic Director of the festival, PJ Sabbagha.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Film Club: Local original crime drama 'Lioness' premieres on M-Net

29 January 2021 2:07 PM

Pippa speaks to Ilse van Hemert who is the showrunner of the series.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Follow up on city's refuse issues

29 January 2021 1:48 PM

Guest: Xanthea Limberg | Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Style & Design with Bianca Resnekov

28 January 2021 3:08 PM

Topic 1
The inauguration fashion moments from the Biden/Harris inauguration 


Topic 2
The 5th international Public Art festival takes place in Cape Town in Feb.

Topic 3
Pantones colour of the year is unusually two colors this year... to promote a notion of both unity and diversity.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 pandemic drives new trends in local property market

28 January 2021 2:41 PM

Joining Pippa on the line is Marcél du Toit who is the CEO of the residential property platform, Leadhome. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wasp infestation in Cape Town?

28 January 2021 2:10 PM

Guest: Charles Rudolf | The owner of the extermination business, Hygiene 'n Bugs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Greener Living: What happened to Botswana's elephants?

28 January 2021 2:04 PM

Guest: Professor Rudi van Aarde | Emeritus Professor of Zoology at the University of Pretoria, and is chair of Conservation Ecology in its faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: City of CT's cemeteries manager

28 January 2021 1:57 PM

Guest: Susan Brice | Head of Cemetery Management for Recreation and Parks at the City of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Police nab foreign nationals, seize suspected Ivermectin worth R6m at OR Tambo

Local Business

CapeTalk Listens to you: Let us know your views and stand to win a prize

Local

Qualifying criteria to be an MP in SA. Do some of them really make the grade?

Politics

Prince William condemns 'despicable' racism against black soccer players

World

State capture commission laments deaths of key witnesses Makwetu, Mthembu

1 February 2021 12:30 PM

Mkhize gives assurances that SA has infrastructure to handle COVID-19 vaccines

1 February 2021 12:24 PM

The public have the power to stop COVID-19 deaths, not us: Tygerberg doctor

1 February 2021 12:14 PM

