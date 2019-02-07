DIY: Follow up on pool care

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Understanding how Reddit used GameStop to upend the financial world
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Pierre Verster - CEO at Protea Capital Management
Sumesh Chetty - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Julio "Beast" Bianchi
Today at 09:50
A major medical scheme just broke ranks on paying for vaccines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Craig Comrie
Today at 10:08
City to scrap mobile libraries after 60 years
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Zahid Badroodien
Today at 10:33
SA gaming duo of to FIFAe Club World Cup 2021 finals
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Julio "Beast" Bianchi
Today at 10:45
Provincial tourism and economics update with David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:20
UCT GSB-Alforde Charumbira recipient of an MBA Leadership at the AMBA &BGA Excellence Award
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
Western Cape Phase 1 vaccine rollout
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantel Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 18:09
Illicit Trade in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fouche Burgers - National Project Manager at Business Against Crime South Africa
Today at 18:13
Sun International joins Global Hotel Alliance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
PEP's Lay-by Buddy scheme provides the chance to give a little and help a LOT Some struggling PEP customers can't afford to pay off essentials like school clothes. You can help with as little as R2! 2 February 2021 8:29 PM
Govt can't keep switching liquor traders on and off like a light! - Solly Kramer 'A very well-behaved return to the bottle' says the Norman Goodfellows CEO on first day of trading after booze regulations eased 2 February 2021 7:42 PM
'I was blown away': Eerste River teen describes life-changing trip to Antarctica Young climate activist Ayakha Melithafa was one of five matric learners to join explorer Riaan Manser on an expedition to Antarcti... 2 February 2021 5:09 PM
View all Local
Parliament has been asleep at the wheel on State Security abuses - Murray Hunter Data rights expert Murray Hunter says Parliament needs to take action amid growing calls for the State Security Agency (SSA) to be... 2 February 2021 6:46 PM
Zondo will have to open another case against Zuma if he snubs inquiry as planned Former president Jacob Zuma is facing another possible contempt charge if he goes ahead with plans to snub the Zondo Commission. 2 February 2021 12:53 PM
Redi Tlhabi: The ANC and its factions are threatening South Africa's democracy "For us to rebuild this country, the ANC will have to collapse", says veteran broadcaster and journalist Redi Tlhabi. 2 February 2021 11:04 AM
View all Politics
Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations 'We see a bright future'. The move will create 1,200 jobs and transform its Silverton assembly plant - Ford's Andrea Cavallaro. 2 February 2021 6:49 PM
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101 "Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes. 2 February 2021 1:51 PM
View all Business
Samsung launches three new Galaxy S21s in SA. New 'budget' A-range coming soon The Samsung flagship Galaxy S21 is here. There are 3 versions, says Marcé Bester (Stuff Magazine). Got an arm and a leg to spare? 2 February 2021 8:49 AM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
'Hang on to a good tenant' during these difficult Covid times says expert Marlon Shevelew chats to Pippa Hudson about rental challenges under lockdown and answers listeners' questions. 1 February 2021 3:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
View all Sport
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Teenage neo-Nazi becomes Britain's youngest convicted terrorist The court heard how the boy was just 13-years-old when he downloaded his first bomb-making manual. 2 February 2021 11:24 AM
[PHOTOS] Someone found King Henry VIII's crown jewels in a field, worth millions 49-year-old metal detectorist Kevin Duckett could not believe his eyes when he found this gold object buried under a tree. 1 February 2021 11:45 AM
[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] 4-year-old finds 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint Four-year-old Lily discovered a 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint whilst out for a walk with her family on a beach in Wales. 1 February 2021 11:09 AM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Samsung launches three new Galaxy S21s in SA. New 'budget' A-range coming soon The Samsung flagship Galaxy S21 is here. There are 3 versions, says Marcé Bester (Stuff Magazine). Got an arm and a leg to spare? 2 February 2021 8:49 AM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
DIY: Follow up on pool care

DIY: Follow up on pool care

7 February 2019 2:23 PM

Guests

1. Angelo D'Ambrosio | Managing Member at IPMT
2. Mark Speight | Owner at Linmar Swimming Pool Supplies |


More episodes from Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Music with with Gaëllou

2 February 2021 3:10 PM

Gaëllou started her first band called Tinned Asparagus with her sister, Christine, with whom she shared a special musical bond, eventually releasing their debut album in 2017.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: Supporting kids as they head back to school

2 February 2021 2:59 PM

Guest: Dr Iqbal Karbanee | A paediatrician and the CEO of the Paed-IQ Babyline which is a 24/7 advice line for caregivers of babies and children

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel: Why Paar and Wellington will be top travel destinations in 2021

2 February 2021 2:16 PM

Joining Pippa on the line is Annelize Stroebel, the CEO of Paarl and Wellington Wine and Tourism

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Brain Of Cape Talk: After a 9-all tie, it's a sudden death win

2 February 2021 2:08 PM

Brent Reynolds is the winner of this round.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Matrics back from Antarctica

2 February 2021 1:54 PM

On the line with Pippa are expedition leader Riaan Manser and the Cape Town student who was part of the trip, Ayakha Melithafa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Sibusiso 'Mash' Mashiloane

1 February 2021 3:22 PM

Pianist and composer Sibusiso 'Mash' Mashiloane joins Pippa on the line to chat about his music journey and his latest album titled 'iHubo Labomdabu'.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Every woman Project connecting the women of Cape Town, one stitch at a time

1 February 2021 3:00 PM

Guest: Beryl Eichenberger | the Chief Librarian and head of Marketing and PR for Woman Zone

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk: Marlon Shevelew tackles questions around rental property issues

1 February 2021 2:51 PM

Marlon Shevelew is the Director at Marlon Shevelew and Associates Inc.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FOOD: Siba Mtongana opens pop-up restaurant in Cape Town

1 February 2021 2:19 PM

Award-winning celebrity chef, Siba Mtongana, joins Pippa to chat about her journey in the kitchen.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Brain of CapeTalk: Winning score - 12

1 February 2021 1:49 PM

The winner is Josh Ogada.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Disgraced Cape Town attorney found guilty of embezzling over R6 million from RAF

Local

Ford's vote of confidence: R15.8bn investment in SA manufacturing operations

Business

Demand for cremations reach a record high in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Doctors can use Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 patients on an urgent basis - court

3 February 2021 7:59 AM

MPs who refused to toe party line could be removed from Parly, Zondo hears

3 February 2021 7:43 AM

KZN's Zikalala says 163,000 healthcare workers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

3 February 2021 7:21 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA