World's first ever middle ear transplant conducted by Steve Biko Hospital

Guest: Mashudu Tshifularo | Professor at the faculty of health at University of Pretoria







The Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane has successfully completed the world's first ever middle ear transplant, using 3D-printed middle ear bones.



The groundbreaking surgery has allowed a 35-year-old man to hear again after his ear was completely damaged in a car accident.



We speak to Professor Mashudu Tshifularo from the University of Pretoria's faculty of health on developing the ear and performing this surgery...