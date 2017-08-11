Pippa's Planet: Part 1 : Water Trek

Pippa Hudson talks to Ken Lister



More than 884 million people around the world do not have access to safe, clean water, while over 1,6 million children die each year from waterborne diseases. These are shocking statistics that Wishing Well International Foundation SA (WWIFSA) are working to change by bringing clean, purified water to communities in need around the world through its many activity, notably its upcoming 10-1-10 Africa Expedition.



The 10-1-10 Africa Expedition is an annual two-week event in South Africa and

Swaziland where representatives and sponsors of WWIF SA travel in a convoy of 4×4

vehicles to establish water filtration systems in communities without clean water. The

event provides an extraordinary opportunity for donors and sponsors to see the direct

impact of their giving. To talk more about this we are joined in studio by Ken Lister the

Financial and Operations Director of H2O International SA and Trustee of Wishing Well SA...