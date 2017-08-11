Pippa's Planet Part 2: Water Pump

Pippa Hudson talks to



With the water crisis in South Africa intensifying everyday it's becoming more important to firstly save water and secondly find practical solutions to getting clean drinking

water to rural and disadvantaged communities (in fact all communities). Roundabout

Water Solutions, which has an agreement with the South African Department of Water

Affairs and is raising donor funds to supply rural communities, with clean drinking

water, by means of a sustainable pumping system, called a PlayPump, that is powered

by the play of children. To talk more about it as well as find out how it works we are

chatting to Colin Morris, the Director of Roundabout Water Solutions who joins us on

the line...