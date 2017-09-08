Mervyn Sloman on Open Book festival 2017 #OBF2017

This globally recognized annual literary festival sees over 100 writers (from all walks of life) engage with socially relevant topics at various venues around the Mother City

including the Fugard Theatre, The Book Lounge at our broadcast venue today > the

Homecoming Centre.



The five-day festival takes place from Wednesday 6 to Sunday, 10 September and this year once again promises to be a page turner in showcasing the pioneering talent of South African writing.



Pippa speaks to festival director Mervyn Sloman.