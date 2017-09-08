Open Book Fest 2017: #BeingKari author Qarnita Loxton

Qarnita Loxton is the author of Being Kari - a story of a woman who grew up in a close-knit Muslim family, but who broke from her faith and her family to forge her own path in life. Ten years later she faces a double crisis – firstly she discovers that her husband has been unfaithful, and the same day she learns of her grandmother’s death – an event that pulls her back to the home she left ten years earlier