After parties and school policies

GUEST: Tim Gordon, CEO of the Governing Body Foundation.
Now we know after-parties are considered problematic by many parents but for good reason. Let’s be honest, afterparties is where all things fun and illegal happen. Nonetheless matriculants should be allowed to and learn how to celebrate responsibly.
One group of Cape Town matrics discovered this the hard way when their Saturday night turned violent last week. According to Netwerk24, unwelcome intruders barged in their VIP area of their afterparty in the club and caused havoc. Some of the matriculants were beaten, cellphones and purses were stolen, older men made advances to the young matric girls.
What appears to have happened is that “a small group of unauthorised people managed to get armbands and gain access to the privately booked area. A fight subsequently broke out involving these unauthorised people”.
This incident made is wonder, who regulates afterparties? Is there a “school policy” in places that guides how these events play out?
