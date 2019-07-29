The Food Feature: SA’s first all-insect restaurant, The Insect Experience, restaurant creates a buzz

This week's food feature had a unique twist...



Pippa was in conversation with with Leah Bessa, founder of Gourmet Grubb and Executive chef Mario Barnard on the The Insect Experience - a pop-up restaurant dedicated to insects as a primary protein source. It’s located at the GOODFood market, in the Iron Works shopping centre in Woodstock



Pippa ate Mopane polenta fries seasoned with a hot mopane spice, Black Soldier fly croquettes made with wild mushrooms, onions, garlic and fresh herbs with mopane hummus. Mopane & Black Soldier fly pasta with basil and coriander pesto with tomatoes and micro-greens.



Guest: Leah Bessa | Founder at Gourmet Grub and Executive chef Mario Barnard