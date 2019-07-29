New Beginnings Feature: Transform CT dispels misconceptions about sex & gender

The past few years have seen a significant shift in the way society approaches the concept of gender – with an increasing awareness of the idea of a gender spectrum rather than an absolute binary definition...



It was a delight to have Kathy from Transform in studio to share her story on cross-dressing and gender non-conformity



Transform is a support group and resource for people in the Pringe Bay area



Guest: Kathy from Transform -