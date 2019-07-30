Family Matters: Ilona Gerschlowitz reflects on writing 'Saving My Sons - A Journey with Autism'

We’re talking advances in autism management today as we meet a mother who has walked this path with not one but two of her sons – and who has emerged from her personal journey determined to fight for all families in South Africa to have access to the best care and outcomes for their children.



Her name is Ilona Gerschlowitz and she has just published a book with writer Marion Sher called “Saving my Sons – a Journey with Autism”.







Guests: Ilana Gershlowitz | Author and managing director of the Star Academy