Science & Tech: Human Evolution Research Institute traces the lines of humanity

South Africa has been the site of numerous important discoveries that help us piece together the evolution of humankind. The field of paleo-anthropology is one that helps explain how we developed as a species and which traces the diverse lines of human evolution. Yet ironically, it’s a field which has historically shown little diversity itself – until now, that is.



In today’s Science and Tech slot we want to focus on how one institution is trying to change that picture and ensure that paleo-anthropological research and storytelling includes the voices and skills of scientists from a diversity of backgrounds.



Guests: Deputy director Rebecca Ackermann and current postgraduate researcher Nomawethu Hlazo from Human Evolution Research Institute (HERI)