Inspiration Wed: The Fabulous Woman Awards comes to CT on 3 Aug

Guest: Pontsho Manzi | Founder at Fabulous Girls Foundation



Launched in 2013, the Fabulous Woman Awards celebrate the foundational principles of ethical womanhood, especially raising young girls into confident, independent, educated, successful and virtuous women.



The awards honour SA women and girls who have done sterling work in the empowerment and advancement of women and are the embodiment of ethical womanhood in South Africa.





Date: 03 August 2019

Time: 18:00 - 23:00

Venue: Century City, Cape Town

Cost: R500 per person

For sponsorship, email: sandy@fabulouswoman.co.za