Part1 of Fabulous Life: The Cape Town Fringe

The festival is solely focused on celebrating the freshest home-grown theatre, music,

dance, performance art, comedy and magic amongst many other acts.



It runs in the Mother City for two weeks (from 21 September to 8 October 2017), boasting 104 productions at 13 theatre venues in and across the City.



GUEST: Executive producer Ashraf Johaardien