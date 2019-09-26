On the Yellow Couch: Great Girls prepares young women for success after school

Great Girls is an organisation which is aiming to support school-exiting children

form disadvantaged communities by taking them in on a two-month programme,

teaching them various soft skills but also practical lessons for landing their first job.



Pippa is joined by Great Girls' founder, Kristina Miller to tell you more about the work that they do and the impact it is having in different communities.