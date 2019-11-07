Manage your Household: Tackling general DIY questions

Streaming issues? Report here
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
J&J vaccine 85% shield against Covid-19 deaths and hospitalisations - Prof Grey Vaccines Novavax and J&J may have more effective protection for SA variants suggests SAMMRC's Prof Glenda Grey. 29 January 2021 5:29 PM
Sibongile Khumalo's childhood friend, muso Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse pays tribute We were all inspired by her father and mum who were great musicians in our neighbourhood, says Mabuse. 29 January 2021 9:30 AM
'Major Isaacs very happy she is allowed to wear headscarf under military beret' LRC's Amy-Leigh Payne says Fatima Isaacs's 3-year legal battle for her religious right to wear her hajib is an important judgment. 29 January 2021 8:40 AM
Bo-Kaap community food gardeners locked out by landowners Soraya Booley of Sustainable Bo Kaap says they have been locked out of a garden they started to help feed the community. 29 January 2021 7:01 AM
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA. 28 January 2021 9:02 PM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
'I learned never to give up. I learned determination and grit' Despite his disabilities and ending up in a children's home, Caleb Mutombo has an incredible journey of resilience. 30 January 2021 9:37 AM
Doc's Surgery: Q&A with Dr Charl 'Is pins and needles serious' asks listener? Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, GM of Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare answers listeners' questions. 30 January 2021 8:35 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 30 January 2021 Here are John's 3 book picks for the week 30 January 2021 8:08 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
'We must pick up the spear left behind by jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa' Jazz writer Gwen Ansell says the late Jonas Gwangwa used music as a tool for liberation. 25 January 2021 3:05 PM
Poland bans abortion under almost every possible circumstance "The majority of Poles oppose a stricter ban," says Adam Gilchrist. "There is outrage. It’s tricky - it's a Catholic country." 29 January 2021 2:46 PM
Covid-19 anal swab producing better results not conclusive - Molecular Biologist UWC Molecular biologist and Director of Research Development Burtram Fielding explains. 29 January 2021 2:00 PM
Why Sweden is failing at Covid-19, despite its neighbours’ success Swedes believe they are exceptional, contributing to their downfall, says Swedish social anthropologist Dr Camelia Dewan. 29 January 2021 12:57 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto says thank you, 2020 In case you missed it, here are Refilwe's thoughts and positive insights into what was for all of us a challenging year. 29 January 2021 4:50 PM
'Huge security risk using new Sars software. Your personal info now at risk' Sars’ news web browser is "very dangerous" and "opens up all sorts of security risks", warns Sam Wright (Tech Girl ZA). 28 January 2021 3:44 PM
Bumper crops, yet food prices are spiralling. Why? Something is not right "A basket of basic foods has breached the minimum wage," says Mervyn Abrahams. Working hard, yet your kids go to bed hungry... 28 January 2021 2:43 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Manage your Household: Tackling general DIY questions

Manage your Household: Tackling general DIY questions

7 November 2019 2:49 PM

Pippa is joined on the show by Mr. DIY, Angelo D'Ambrosio of IPMT Remedial Building Consultants and Paint Project Management.


Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest from TV

29 January 2021 3:24 PM

Chanel September | EWN reporter
Craig Falck| Deputy editor of TVPlus magazine

Health & Wellness: Is the gut actually the second brain?

29 January 2021 2:53 PM

Guest: Anwar Mall | A retired emeritus professor at UCT, a medical biochemist by training, and the former professor of Surgical Research at the institution.

First ever arts festival 'On your phone' kicks off today

29 January 2021 2:23 PM

Joining Pippa on the line is the Managing and Artistic Director of the festival, PJ Sabbagha.

Film Club: Local original crime drama 'Lioness' premieres on M-Net

29 January 2021 2:07 PM

Pippa speaks to Ilse van Hemert who is the showrunner of the series.

Follow up on city's refuse issues

29 January 2021 1:48 PM

Guest: Xanthea Limberg | Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town

Style & Design with Bianca Resnekov

28 January 2021 3:08 PM

The inauguration fashion moments from the Biden/Harris inauguration 


The 5th international Public Art festival takes place in Cape Town in Feb.

Pantones colour of the year is unusually two colors this year... to promote a notion of both unity and diversity.

Covid-19 pandemic drives new trends in local property market

28 January 2021 2:41 PM

Joining Pippa on the line is Marcél du Toit who is the CEO of the residential property platform, Leadhome. 

Wasp infestation in Cape Town?

28 January 2021 2:10 PM

Guest: Charles Rudolf | The owner of the extermination business, Hygiene 'n Bugs.

Greener Living: What happened to Botswana's elephants?

28 January 2021 2:04 PM

Guest: Professor Rudi van Aarde | Emeritus Professor of Zoology at the University of Pretoria, and is chair of Conservation Ecology in its faculty of Natural and Agricultural Sciences.  

On the couch: City of CT's cemeteries manager

28 January 2021 1:57 PM

Guest: Susan Brice | Head of Cemetery Management for Recreation and Parks at the City of Cape Town

3 cool and innovative things to do in Cape Town this weekend

J&J vaccine 85% shield against Covid-19 deaths and hospitalisations - Prof Grey

Local

Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10%

Business Opinion Lifestyle

WHO team visits Wuhan hospital that took first COVID-19 patients

30 January 2021 8:16 AM

30 January 2021 8:16 AM

Better behavior, fledgling population immunity behind US COVID case decline

30 January 2021 7:48 AM

30 January 2021 7:48 AM

Ex-SSA boss Fraser, DG Dlomo never vetted for security clearance, Zondo told

29 January 2021 8:41 PM

29 January 2021 8:41 PM

