The Food Feature: Las Paletas & African Infusions Part 1

Pippa Hudson talks to Di Mohr founder of African Infusions



First up I’d like to introduce you to a business called African

Infusions, whose founder Di Mohr joins me in studio now. I first met

her at the Cheese Festival last year where she was selling the most

intriguing range of relishes and chutneys with some pretty unusual

ingredients. More recently she’s launched a range of infused jams

that are a very far cry from your average apricot or raspberry

goop.