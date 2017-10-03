Family Matters: Twinkling of an Eye

Pippa Hudson talks to Sue Brown



It’s called The Twinkling of an Eye and it’s the story of Craig Brown, an exuberant young boy who was only 12 years old when he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. His mother Sue Brown has told the story of their journey through his battle with cancer in the most beautiful, moving and often surprisingly funny way – I was laughing through tears at several points in the story, despite the pit in my stomach at the thought that my own child is the same age as Craig was when he faced this battle.