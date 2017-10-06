1997-2001 MUSIC MASH-UP

Pippa kept the 20th birthday celebrations going in today's music segment.



Over the course of the 4 Fridays in October Pippa will reflect on the past 20 years in music, starting with our first 5 years today – 1997 to 2001.



Today's songs were:



Puff Daddy and Faith Hill - I'll be Missing You

Elton John - Candle in the Wind 1997

Chumbawuba - Tubthumping

Aerosmith - Don't want to miss a thing

Cher - Believe

Britney Spears - Baby one more time

Lou Bega - Mambo number 5

Christina Aguilera - Genie in a Bottle

Santana - Smooth

Kylie Minogue - Spinning Around

Baha Men - Who let the dogs Out

Alicia Keys - Fallin

Destiny's Child - Independent Women

Lil Kim, Pink, Christina Aguilera and Mya - Lady Marmalada