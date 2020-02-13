Greener Living: Constantia Primary School Food Garden

Pippa in conversation with the Director of Urban Harvest, Ben Getz.
The band's lead singer, Ivy Ann van Rooyen, joins Pippa for a brief conversation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Angelo d’Ambrosio is from IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa is joined on the line by Jane Griffiths, of Jane’s Delicious Garden fame. She is a writer, TV producer, and artist who has produced an array of best-selling books on food gardening, growing herbs, and urban gardening.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The winner of this round is Goolam Taliep.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Parkin | MD of CoTi ChocolateLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
John Joubert | Commercial Director at Peninsula Beverages
Guest: Mororing journalist Ciro de Siena.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Alexandra Böhmer is the winner of this round.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Fine art photographer Krisjan Roussouw who is also the co-owner of Deepest Darkest, a boutique gallery in De Waterkant which showcases local and international contemporary artists.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gaëllou started her first band called Tinned Asparagus with her sister, Christine, with whom she shared a special musical bond, eventually releasing their debut album in 2017.LISTEN TO PODCAST