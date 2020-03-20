On the couch with author Christy Lefteri

Guest: Dr. Darren Green | Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events
Manager at MCSA
Guests
Bradley Lutz | Sales Manager at Jonathan Ball publishers
Jean Pieters | Publicist for NB Books.
Guest: Zahid Badroodien | Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and
Health at City of Cape Town
Pumeza joins Pippa on the line to talk about her concert this weekend at Kirstenbosch, where she was due to perform with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra and Cape Town Opera Chorus.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Kelle Howson | Post-Doctoral Researcher at the Oxford Internet InstituteLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Hardi Sward | Director of Austus Private Clients and was the Financial Planning Institute’s Financial Planner of the Year in 2019.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Johan Marais | HerpetologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ishrene Davids | General Manager of Ikamva LabantuLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jeremy Doveton–Helps | Brand Strategist for Kamers MakersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sarah Hoffman | Social Media Law Expert at the Digital Law CompanyLISTEN TO PODCAST