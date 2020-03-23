Black Sash on Covid 19

Guest: Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker | National Advocacy Manager at Black Sash.
Tony Cox is an award-winning acoustic guitarist and composer, known for his diverse
mastery of styles ranging from blues and jazz to rock and classic guitar, always with an
African flavour.
Guest: Massimo Orione | Owner at Massimo'S Of Hout BayLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nicolene Schoeman-Louw | Managing Director at Schoeman Law IncLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jessica Boonstra | Founder at YebofreshLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Katy Rose | Social media and digital content specialist at Food24.ComLISTEN TO PODCAST
Today’s minute of mindfulness comes from Gerlinde Vassen who runs The Art of Living
Foundation here in Cape Town.
Guests
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment Reporter
Craig Falk | Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine
Guest: Dr. Darren Green | Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events
Manager at MCSA
Guests
Bradley Lutz | Sales Manager at Jonathan Ball publishers
Jean Pieters | Publicist for NB Books.