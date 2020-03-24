Tuesday minute of mindfulness with Nicci Gates

Nicci Gates is a NIA teacher andLaughter coach, with passion for helping people to feel good.
Guest: Helen Moffett | Writer & bloggerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tony Cox is an award-winning acoustic guitarist and composer, known for his diverse
mastery of styles ranging from blues and jazz to rock and classic guitar, always with an
African flavour.
Guest: Massimo Orione | Owner at Massimo'S Of Hout BayLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nicolene Schoeman-Louw | Managing Director at Schoeman Law IncLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jessica Boonstra | Founder at YebofreshLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Katy Rose | Social media and digital content specialist at Food24.ComLISTEN TO PODCAST
Today’s minute of mindfulness comes from Gerlinde Vassen who runs The Art of Living
Foundation here in Cape Town.
Guest: Hoodah Abrahams-Fayker | National Advocacy Manager at Black Sash.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment Reporter
Craig Falk | Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine