Entertainment News: Movies and TV shows to enjoy at home

Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Today at 06:50
Health Feature: Food safety concerns when stockpiling and mass cooking
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Prof Lucia Anelich - Owner at Anelich Consulting Food Safety Solutions
Today at 07:10
The criminal charges you face not complying to lockdown
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
William Booth - Attorney and Director at William Booth Criminal Attorneys
Today at 07:52
Compliance and arrests made on day one of lockdown
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 08:50
Weekend sports interview: Tennis SA extends tournament postponement
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Richard Glover - CEO at Tennis SA
Today at 09:05
Using emojis as evidence in court
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Zakeera Docrat - Postdoctoral research fellow (Forensic Linguistics/ Language and Law) at Rhodes University
Today at 09:50
Car Talk: BMW M340i
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Phuti Mpyane - Senior Journalist at Business Day Motoring
Weekend Early
03:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
[LATEST] SA has one Covid-19 death in the Western Cape, clarifies Health Dept The Health Ministry clarifies the second patient from the Western Cape who died did not test positive for Covid-19. 27 March 2020 10:08 PM
[LISTEN] Homeschooling expert shares advice for parents at home with their kids Children in SA are still technically on school holiday. Homeschool expert Wendy Young shares advice on how parents should use this... 27 March 2020 4:37 PM
[PICS AND VIDS] This is what the lockdown looks like in areas across Cape Town EWN reporters have been on the streets of Cape Town capturing how various communities are responding to the nationwide lockdown. 27 March 2020 3:29 PM
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19. 26 March 2020 8:56 AM
Taxi industry Santaco 'very confused and worried' about 21-day lockdown regs Santaco says it is unclear how arrangements will be made for transport should emergencies or other needs arise for South Africans. 26 March 2020 7:25 AM
[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize Q&A: Please be responsible and stay home Minister of Health on Covid-19 and 21-day lockdown questions, says no drinking parties, braaing together with friends, please. 25 March 2020 12:50 PM
How banking will operate during 21-day lockdown in SA Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa Cas Coovadia says some branches will be open to process Sassa payments. 27 March 2020 8:40 AM
World-renowned futurist on how the world will change after Covid-19 Faith Popcorn is a US futurist who coined the term 'cocooning' - something we are all ordered to do now. 26 March 2020 8:49 PM
SA Reserve Bank to buy government bonds to inject liquidity into market In an unprecedented step, the Reserve Bank is buying government bonds. 26 March 2020 8:22 PM
Lockdown blues: 'Extroverts at home alone will struggle, introverts will thrive' Counselling psychologist Claire Newton says the lockdown will have a different mental impact on different personality types. 27 March 2020 11:03 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
[WATCH] Stay home like the Springboks, urges Siya Kolisi The Bok skipper has a heartfelt message for South Africans as lockdown looms. 26 March 2020 3:53 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating. 27 March 2020 1:47 PM
Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere) Petrol prices are set to drop because of reduced oil demand by world economies due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 27 March 2020 1:25 PM
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Entertainment News: Movies and TV shows to enjoy at home

Entertainment News: Movies and TV shows to enjoy at home

Guests
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment Reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine



Health & Wellness: Answering questions around Covid-19

27 March 2020 2:50 PM

Guest: Nelesh Govender | Centre Head at the NICD [National Institute for Communicable Diseases]

Quarantine Book Club

27 March 2020 2:18 PM

Guests
Veronica Napier – Senior publicist with Pan Macmillan
Elmarie Stoddart of Jonathan Ball

Minute of Mindfulness with Hilary Falbert

27 March 2020 2:05 PM

Guest: Hilary Felbert | A yoga teacher and massage therapist.

Homeschooling expert's advice for kids on lockdown

27 March 2020 1:59 PM

Guest: Wendy Young  A veteran homeschooler who home-educated her own children
for more than 20 years.

Quarantunes with Ernestine Deane

26 March 2020 3:53 PM

Ernestine's professional career started at age 16 with South African Hip Hop legends, Black
Noise. Later she found a home with Moodphase5ive who rose to the top of the SA music
scene between 1998 and 2005.

Food bank on the impact of lockdown on the work they do for the vulnerable

26 March 2020 2:55 PM

Guest: Andy Du Plessis | Managing Director at FoodForward SA

UCT alumni build Coronapp

26 March 2020 2:27 PM

Guest: Tamir Shklaz | Co-founder at Coronapp

Greener Living: Gardening in Lockdown

26 March 2020 2:22 PM

Guest: Cherise Viljoen | Nursery Manager at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens

Minute of Mindfulness with Heather Rodwell

26 March 2020 2:17 PM

Heather Rodwell is a poet and author.

[LATEST] SA has one Covid-19 death in the Western Cape, clarifies Health Dept

Local

[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19

Politics World

Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere)

Local World

SA couple in Dubai do the balcony marathon

27 March 2020 10:24 PM

Indians race for supplies as coronavirus lockdown bites

27 March 2020 8:49 PM

Law enforcement patrolling CT as lockdown takes effect

27 March 2020 8:08 PM

