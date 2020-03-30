Food 24 Eat Out news and kitchen advice

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Open for listener interaction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Covid-19 local update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Clarity on wearing gloves for safety
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gerhard Walzl - Proffessor In The Faculty Of Medicine And Health Sciences at Stellenbosch University
Today at 16:55
Local music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Covid-19 global update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Covid-19 ‘disastrous’ for component sector; part makers gear up for ventilator manufacture
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Renai Moothilal - Executive Director at National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers (NAACAM)
Today at 17:46
3 innovative ways to spend your time during lock-down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Shubnum Khan
Terri Frankental
Nic Dupper
Latest Local
Group of 8 Saffas stuck at Doha airport, Minister to decide on course of action International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor is expected to make a decision this week regarding South Africans trapped abroad. 30 March 2020 2:14 PM
Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly Zulu says she was heartened to see elderly recipients helping ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to government. 30 March 2020 12:50 PM
[PICS] What Kieno Kammies saw on the streets during the first weekend lockdown CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies captured a number of images on Saturday and Sunday while driving through the streets of Cape Town. 30 March 2020 10:18 AM
'CT needs neighbourhood watches authorised to help enforce lockdown compliance' JP Smith says Capetonians were largely cooperative on Day One of lockdown, but there were pockets of 'massive' non-compliance. 28 March 2020 11:47 AM
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating. 27 March 2020 1:47 PM
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19. 26 March 2020 8:56 AM
Moving house? What 21-day lockdown means for renters and homeowners No moving is allowed and attorney Marina Constas advises trying to negotiate with landlords and banks for payment arrangements. 30 March 2020 9:25 AM
Standard Bank extends payment break to personal accounts for low-income earners The bank is extending its debt repayment holiday to personal account holders to help them through the Covid-19 crisis. 29 March 2020 4:30 PM
[VIDEO] Motsepe family and associates pledge R1bn for fight against Covid-19 The Motsepe family announced details of the donation on Saturday. Several hundred million rand will be available 'immediately'. 28 March 2020 2:49 PM
[PICS] Illustration book helping young children come to terms with Covid-19 A widely shared e-book of illustrations is being used by parents around the world to help their kids understand the global pandemi... 30 March 2020 11:26 AM
Children cannot move between custodial parents during 21-day lockdown Many divorced and separated parents were desperately wanting to know what it means for their shared custody. 30 March 2020 8:45 AM
Lockdown blues: 'Extroverts at home alone will struggle, introverts will thrive' Counselling psychologist Claire Newton says the lockdown will have a different mental impact on different personality types. 27 March 2020 11:03 AM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
Dad describes son's 'fantastic treatment' while stuck in Qatar airport lockdown International Relations spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele says he hopes for a decision by Wednesday about South Africans abroad. 30 March 2020 1:30 PM
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating. 27 March 2020 1:47 PM
Massive petrol price cuts (even if you can't really go anywhere) Petrol prices are set to drop because of reduced oil demand by world economies due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 27 March 2020 1:25 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Food 24 Eat Out news and kitchen advice

Food 24 Eat Out news and kitchen advice

Guest: Tessa Purdon | Head of Content for Eat Out and Food24.com



More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Legal Talk: Leases on lockdown

30 March 2020 2:50 PM

Guest: Marlon Shevelew | Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates

UCT student starts group to help the elderly during lockdown

30 March 2020 2:19 PM

Guest: Kate Charter | Founder at Volunteer Service for the Elderly

Ucook at home

30 March 2020 2:07 PM

Guest: David Torr | Co-Founder at uCook

Minute of Mindfulness with Alice Ashwell

30 March 2020 1:53 PM

Alice Ashwell is an educator and coach whose passions include supporting those who care for people living with dementia, helping students to calm exam anxiety and creating opportunities for people to connect with nature.

PE woman does iron man at home for charity

30 March 2020 1:45 PM

Pippa spoke to Charlotte Raubenheimer who completed her Iron Man at home. Find out why?

Entertainment News: Movies and TV shows to enjoy at home

27 March 2020 3:07 PM

Guests
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment Reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine

Health & Wellness: Answering questions around Covid-19

27 March 2020 2:50 PM

Guest: Nelesh Govender | Centre Head at the NICD [National Institute for Communicable Diseases]

Quarantine Book Club

27 March 2020 2:18 PM

Guests
Veronica Napier – Senior publicist with Pan Macmillan
Elmarie Stoddart of Jonathan Ball

Minute of Mindfulness with Hilary Falbert

27 March 2020 2:05 PM

Guest: Hilary Felbert | A yoga teacher and massage therapist.

Premier: Family of Khayelitsha Covid-19 patient relocated to 'isolation space'

Local

'SABC deliberately withheld info on Covid-19 infected staff, endangering lives'

Business Local

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1280, second death reported

Local

Police hunt suspects after Pietermaritzburg woman (75) rape, killed – Cele

30 March 2020 3:13 PM

Johnson & Johnson says testing of coronavirus vaccine to begin by September

30 March 2020 2:22 PM

Lesotho lockdown: Police, soldiers accused of rights violations

30 March 2020 1:23 PM

