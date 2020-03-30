Quarantunes with Kyle Shepherd

Streaming issues? Report here
Only medical staff and Covid-19 patients should be wearing masks, says prof A university professor says the general use of gloves and masks during the lockdown could potentially increase the spread of Covid... 30 March 2020 6:18 PM
Eskom halts philosophy maintenance, no load shedding expected during lockdown Eskom says load shedding is highly unlikely during the 21-day national lockdown, as the demand for electricity has dropped signifi... 30 March 2020 5:48 PM
Group of 8 Saffas stuck at Doha airport, Minister to decide on course of action International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor is expected to make a decision this week regarding South Africans trapped abroad. 30 March 2020 2:14 PM
Soc Dev Minister Zulu says social grant payouts for elderly going smoothly Zulu says she was heartened to see elderly recipients helping ensure social distancing and not just leaving it up to government. 30 March 2020 12:50 PM
'CT needs neighbourhood watches authorised to help enforce lockdown compliance' JP Smith says Capetonians were largely cooperative on Day One of lockdown, but there were pockets of 'massive' non-compliance. 28 March 2020 11:47 AM
[VIDEO] UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19 Johnson says over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and is self-isolating. 27 March 2020 1:47 PM
'SA not going to have a recession, but a fundamental depression' Busa's Martin Kingston, Standard Bank Chief Economist Goolam Ballim and Rand Merchant Bank market strategist John Cairns weigh in. 30 March 2020 7:36 PM
Moving house? What 21-day lockdown means for renters and homeowners No moving is allowed and attorney Marina Constas advises trying to negotiate with landlords and banks for payment arrangements. 30 March 2020 9:25 AM
'If someone at home passes there’ll be no vigils or preparation of the deceased' Adriaan Bester (Avbob) explains what is likely to happen if someone in your household passes during these extraordinary times. 30 March 2020 8:49 AM
Caught in a rental conundrum? This property attorney has the answers you need Property attorney Marlon Shevelew shares legal advice for both residential and commercial tenants affected by the nationwide lockd... 30 March 2020 5:15 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
[PICS] Illustration book helping young children come to terms with Covid-19 A widely shared e-book of illustrations is being used by parents around the world to help their kids understand the global pandemi... 30 March 2020 11:26 AM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
[WATCH] SA artists collaborate on catchy tune encouraging shoppers to calm down Zolani, Karen Zoid, Loyiso Bala, Jack Parrow, Lira, Arno Carstens, Majozi, Ard Matthews and others have a message for panic buyers... 25 March 2020 1:04 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
Is it even possible to lock down townships and informal settlements, asks Prof Professor Alex Broadbent (UJ) on his argument that a one-size-fits-all approach to Covid-19 could have lethal consequences. 29 March 2020 3:33 PM
Doctor pleads for private medical experts to volunteer during Covid-19 crisis This is a defining time for the medical profession says Dr Mark van der Velde, let private practitioners make it even greater. 26 March 2020 9:16 PM
'DStv promotes unethical behaviour in its new advertisement' "Brands have an obligation to demonstrate leadership. It’s unethical!" says Cherryflava Media Director Jonathan Cherry. 25 March 2020 2:28 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Quarantunes with Kyle Shepherd

Quarantunes with Kyle Shepherd

Guest: Kyle Shepherd | Jazz pianist, composer and film score composer



Legal Talk: Leases on lockdown

30 March 2020 2:50 PM

Guest: Marlon Shevelew | Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates

UCT student starts group to help the elderly during lockdown

30 March 2020 2:19 PM

Guest: Kate Charter | Founder at Volunteer Service for the Elderly

Ucook at home

30 March 2020 2:07 PM

Guest: David Torr | Co-Founder at uCook

Food 24 Eat Out news and kitchen advice

30 March 2020 2:00 PM

Guest: Tessa Purdon | Head of Content for Eat Out and Food24.com

Minute of Mindfulness with Alice Ashwell

30 March 2020 1:53 PM

Alice Ashwell is an educator and coach whose passions include supporting those who care for people living with dementia, helping students to calm exam anxiety and creating opportunities for people to connect with nature.

PE woman does iron man at home for charity

30 March 2020 1:45 PM

Pippa spoke to Charlotte Raubenheimer who completed her Iron Man at home. Find out why?

Entertainment News: Movies and TV shows to enjoy at home

27 March 2020 3:07 PM

Guests
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment Reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine

Health & Wellness: Answering questions around Covid-19

27 March 2020 2:50 PM

Guest: Nelesh Govender | Centre Head at the NICD [National Institute for Communicable Diseases]

Quarantine Book Club

27 March 2020 2:18 PM

Guests
Veronica Napier – Senior publicist with Pan Macmillan
Elmarie Stoddart of Jonathan Ball

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on Covid-19 Day 4 of lockdown

Politics

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 1280, second death reported

Local

Struggling FNB customer? Here's how the bank will help you if can't pay...

Business

1,108 people arrested in 3 days for contravening lockdown rules: Cele
30 March 2020 7:26 PM

30 March 2020 7:26 PM

Lockdown: Police, SANDF taking no-nonsense in Hillbrow
30 March 2020 7:17 PM

30 March 2020 7:22 PM

Lockdown: Police, SANDF taking no-nonsense in Hillbrow

30 March 2020 7:17 PM

