Today at 15:10
Open to reflection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
The WC Education Department and rolling out e-learning for students
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
SASSA’s April grant payments risks beneficiaries to exposure of COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Evashnee Naidu - Black Sash KZN Regional Manager
Today at 16:14
Department of Health on door-to-door Covid-19 testing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
A letter from 76 economists says govt can do more to limit the economic harm of Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Vishnu Padayachee - Distinguished Professor and Derek Schrier and Cecily Cameron Chair in Development Economics at WITS
Today at 16:55
Local music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Embassies burn the midnight oil trying to get their citizens out of South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 17:20
The Solidarity Fund
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gloria Serobe - Solidarity Fund
Today at 17:46
Innovation during Lock-down
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Terri Frankental
Jon Keevy - quiz master
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Quarantunes with Tanja Storm

Quarantunes with Tanja Storm

Tanja is a skilled vocalist, musician, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. As a singer-songwriter, keyboardist, and performer she is active at various festivals, weddings, shows and gala events.



More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Family Matters: Working from home effectively

31 March 2020 2:48 PM

Guest: Professor Renata Schoeman | Head of the MBA in Healthcare Leadership programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Retirement villages in lockdown

31 March 2020 2:24 PM

Guest: Alderman JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City
of Cape Town

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Please keep donating during lockdown - WC Blood Service

31 March 2020 2:18 PM

GuestMichelle Vermeulen | Head of Marketing and PR at Western Cape Blood
Service

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Peninsula School Feeding Association COVID-19 support

31 March 2020 1:58 PM

Guest: Charles Grey | Fundraising Manager at Peninsula School Feeding Association

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Dominique Beaumont

31 March 2020 1:49 PM

Dominique Beaumont is the creator of Mindful Movement Meditation.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Keeping pets happy and healthy during lockdown

31 March 2020 1:45 PM

Guest: Roy Aronson | A Veterinary surgeon in private practice 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes with Kyle Shepherd

30 March 2020 3:40 PM

Guest: Kyle Shepherd | Jazz pianist, composer and film score composer

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk: Leases on lockdown

30 March 2020 2:50 PM

Guest: Marlon Shevelew | Property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UCT student starts group to help the elderly during lockdown

30 March 2020 2:19 PM

Guest: Kate Charter | Founder at Volunteer Service for the Elderly

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

