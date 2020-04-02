Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
South Africa bungled the Spanish flu in 1918. History mustn’t repeat itself for COVID-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Howard Phillips - Emeritus Professor of History at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Defend SA from its cops, army before it’s too late
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 16:20
Wimbledon canceled for first time since World War II
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Senior Sports Journalist at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:55
Open for local music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Premier Alan Winde provides update on Western Cape Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
New development for innovation in ventilators
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dennis Bouwers - Managing Director - Motorhome-World
Today at 17:46
Alan Committie and lockdown 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Committie - Comedian at ...
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
CapeTalk host reads memoir live from living room during lockdown Every night during the 21-day lockdown, Sara-Jayne King reads a chapter of her memoir Killing Karoline, live on Facebook.
CapeTalk host reads memoir live from living room during lockdown Every night during the 21-day lockdown, Sara-Jayne King reads a chapter of her memoir Killing Karoline, live on Facebook.
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Greener Living: Sharks and Rays

Greener Living: Sharks and Rays

Guests
Dr. Jean Harris | Executive Director at Wild Oceans
Lauren van Nijkerk | Deputy director for marketing at Wildlands Conservation
Trust



More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Minute of Mindfulness with Kate Leinberger

2 April 2020 1:57 PM

Kate Leinberger is a psychologist and mindfulness teacher at The White Lotus in the Cape Town CBD.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gender-Based Violence during lockdown

2 April 2020 1:54 PM

Guests
Bernadine Bachar | Chair of the Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement and Director of the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children.
Kathleen Dey | Director at Rape Crisis

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: Understanding the regulations around Covid-19

1 April 2020 3:20 PM

Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk with Ciro De Siena

1 April 2020 2:19 PM

Guests
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena
Alex Thomson | Co-founder of Naked Insurance

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Gary Hirson

1 April 2020 2:10 PM

Gary Hirson is a life transformation and negative emotional therapy practitioner. He also offers online classes and one on one coaching. 

You can contact Gary on gary@garyhirson.com

You can visit his website on www.garyhirson.com 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mental Health support for healthcare workers

1 April 2020 1:52 PM

 Guests
Abigail Kloppers | Wife of a doctor working in the state hospital system, and
she’s worried – about him and all his colleagues.
Kayla-Tess Pattenden | Founder of National Medical Frontliners Hotline

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes with Tanja Storm

31 March 2020 3:15 PM

Tanja is a skilled vocalist, musician, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. As a singer-songwriter, keyboardist, and performer she is active at various festivals, weddings, shows and gala events.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: Working from home effectively

31 March 2020 2:48 PM

Guest: Professor Renata Schoeman | Head of the MBA in Healthcare Leadership programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Retirement villages in lockdown

31 March 2020 2:24 PM

Guest: Alderman JP Smith | Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City
of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

