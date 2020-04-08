Car Talk: Reviewing Honda BR- V

Streaming issues? Report here
New lockdown custody rules exclude parents without court-ordered plan - expert Child maintenance expert Felicity Guest says the new lockdown rules exclude co-parents without court orders and those in the proce... 8 April 2020 5:57 PM
Could a routine TB vaccine given to South Africans protect against Covid-19? Scientists are exploring a possible causal link between the BCG jab and low Covid-19 fatality rates. 8 April 2020 5:23 PM
Health workers given 4bn in life cover from Old Mutual Old Mutual is giving R4bn worth of free life cover to healthcare workers on the front-lines of the Covid-19 outbreak. 8 April 2020 4:34 PM
No one is above the law - Presidency on Ndabeni-Abrahams' lockdown violation President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must face consequences. 8 April 2020 2:14 PM
Ndabeni-Abrahams placed on special leave and ordered to issue public apology President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed the Communications Minister on special leave for two months – one month of which will be unpa... 8 April 2020 10:55 AM
Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch Former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana issued a statement explaining the lockdown lunch photo that has caused a st... 7 April 2020 5:05 PM
How to support outdoor entertainment indoors Theatres across the world have gone dark, but you can still support and watch the arts while at home 8 April 2020 7:15 PM
Who's offering relief? A look at medical aid, insurance and retirement annuities Certified financial planner Kobus Kühn has compared what various companies, long-term insurers, and medical schemes are offering. 8 April 2020 4:59 PM
How SA tourism is set to reimagine itself post-Covid-19 lockdown SA Tourism is hosting webinars open to everyone interested in reshaping and reinventing tourism post lockdown. 8 April 2020 11:34 AM
Lockdown: Companies with good service on social media - and those without Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler investigates which companies are meeting their customers’ needs on social media. 8 April 2020 7:46 PM
Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar launches on Thursday, featuring comedic heavyweights Bruce Whitfield and comedian John Vlismas share a few Covid-19 jokes and discuss the launch of the virtual comedy club. 8 April 2020 4:55 PM
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein. 7 April 2020 6:35 PM
Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar launches on Thursday, featuring comedic heavyweights Bruce Whitfield and comedian John Vlismas share a few Covid-19 jokes and discuss the launch of the virtual comedy club. 8 April 2020 4:55 PM
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Car Talk: Reviewing Honda BR- V

Car Talk: Reviewing Honda BR- V

Guest: Ciro de Siena | Motoring journalist with cars.co.za



Consumer Talk: Insurance issues during COVID-19

8 April 2020 3:23 PM

Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler

Old Mutual provides R4 billion cover to healthcare workers during Covid-19

8 April 2020 2:03 PM

Guest: Tabby Tsengiwe | Chief Communications Officer at Old Murual

Minute of Mindfulness with Alexia Montanari

8 April 2020 1:52 PM

Guest: Alexia Montanari | Clinical psychologist and the founder of Mindful Compassion,

Author Brent Meersman discusses the book, A Childhood Made Up

8 April 2020 1:46 PM

Brent is currently co-editor of GroundUp news agency.

Quarantunes with Amy Tjasink

7 April 2020 3:09 PM

Guest: Amy Tjasink | Singer/songwriter at Amy Tjasink Music

Family Matters: Autistic kids in lockdown

7 April 2020 2:43 PM

Guest: Candy Voss | Chairperson at Autism Western Cape

Science & Tech: Blood Types and Covid-19

7 April 2020 2:12 PM

Guest: Dr. Shahroch Nahrwah | Head of Department for Clinical Haematology at Melomed Tokai

Minute of Mindfulness with Nicci Cloete

7 April 2020 2:06 PM

Guest: Nicci Cloete | Professional coach and yoga teacher

Could see any rental relief during lockdown?

7 April 2020 1:55 PM

Guest: Estienne De Klerk | Executive Director at Growthpoint

