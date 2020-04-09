Entertainment News: Podcasts, home movies and latest TV shows

Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 15:20
How COVID predictions and models work
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis
Guests
Prof Alex Welte - Research Professor at South African Centre for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis
125
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Guests
Rebecca Davis
125
Today at 15:50
Marc Lottering, Covid-19 and The Crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Lottering - Comedian at ...
Guests
Mark Lottering - Comedian at ...
125
Today at 16:10
Controversial homeless shelter in Strandfontein
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kaylan Palm
Guests
Kaylan Palm
125
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:55
How is the industry handling it: DHL and Covid-19:
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Dunn - Managing Director at DHL
Guests
Chris Dunn - Managing Director at DHL
125
Today at 17:05
Ramaphosa's 21-day lockdown conundrum
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
Guests
Adriaan Basson - Editor at News24
125
Today at 17:20
Employer responses to the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact on workers
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carin Runciman - Associate Professor, Centre for Social Change, UJ
Guests
Carin Runciman - Associate Professor, Centre for Social Change, UJ
125
Today at 17:46
Matthew Mole and his 'Honey, I'm Home' Tour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Matthew Mole:
Guests
Matthew Mole:
125
Today at 20:10
Lockdown check-in: Lisa Joshua Sonn
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Lisa Joshua Sonn - Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist at ...
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Lisa Joshua Sonn - Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist at ...
125
Today at 20:25
Is there place for religion and faith in times of crisis?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rev Michael Weeder
Guests
Rev Michael Weeder
125
Today at 21:15
Brothers in War & Peace
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dennis Cruywagen - Robben Island Spokesperson at ...
Guests
Dennis Cruywagen - Robben Island Spokesperson at ...
125
Today at 21:45
Johnny Clegg's The Crossing | DHL Stormers & Friends
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
RJ Benjamin
Scarra Ntubeni
Guests
RJ Benjamin
Scarra Ntubeni
125
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up