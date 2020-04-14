3D hobbyists print face masks

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:10
Leave clear for listener voicenotes and whatsapps
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:17
Monique Strydom on adapting to lockdown
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Monique Strydom - Founder at Matla A Bana
Monique Strydom
Today at 14:45
Andrew Finlayson - run a marathon for PSFA
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Andrew Finlayson
Today at 14:52
Quarantunes - Dave Starke
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dave Starke
Today at 15:10
Open for John to reflect and speculate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
Possible Covid-19 scenarios going forward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Landon Myer - Professor at UCT
Today at 15:40
COVID-19: The Impact on Small Businesses and Gaps in Current Solutions
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Zak Essa - Board Member at Phaphama SEDI
Today at 15:50
SA’s world-class scientists, doctors are set to expose our weak political class
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pieter du Toit - Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24
Today at 16:10
Should the school year be cancelled?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Mary Metcalfe - Education expert
Today at 16:20
COVID-19 provides insights needed to implement National Health Insurance
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Myburgh - Dentistry Faculty at UWC
Today at 16:55
Flood waters return to the Okavango Delta
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Bell - Director at Wilderness Safaris
Today at 17:05
Call for feeding schemes at schools under COVID-19 lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nurina Ally - Executive Director of the Equal Education Law Centre
Today at 17:20
What can ant colonies tell us about how to fight disease
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Phair - Post Doctoral Researcher Department of Botany and Zoology Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:46
Ladles of Love feeding 10 000 a week - and growing!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Human settlements Minister to 'get to bottom of' illegal evictions Government has said that all evictions be suspended during the lockdown period, so what's going on in Khayelitsha? 14 April 2020 1:41 PM
'You can't swap a teacher for homeschooling, that's nonsense' - Jonathan Jansen Professor Jonathan Jansen says the Covid-10 crisis has served to highlight the disparities in education in South Africa. 14 April 2020 12:20 PM
Former matrics lend a hand to current crop during lockdown 2019 matrics come together and offer tuition assistance to those finding it tough to keep up with school work during lockdown. 14 April 2020 12:18 PM
'It's going to be bad, with 1000s needing complicated medical care at same time' Epidemiologist Prof Karim of the Ministerial Advisory Committee says Covid-19 peak it will be very difficult in South Africa. 14 April 2020 1:39 PM
Strandfontein camp 'is not a prison, people are free to leave', says City The homeless housed in the large macro-sized complex will be moved to various locations being prepared by the City, says Mayco. 14 April 2020 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Health Minister and technical experts outline SA's Covid-19 trajectory Epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim who is advising government on the crisis says SA cannot stop the pandemic's spread. 14 April 2020 7:48 AM
DIs-Chem responds to claims it is not paying rent under lockdown The group says it is not operating at full capacity and is definitely paying rent proportional to turnover. 14 April 2020 7:24 AM
'Ramaphosa decision the right one, but he must get banks to provide more help' Analyst Senusha Naidu says the president needs to get the private sector to provide more relief during the extended lockdown. 10 April 2020 12:48 PM
Lockdown extension: Food security and sustaining WC economy vital, says Premier We need to think about changes to regulations that allow businesses to operate while still minimising Covid risk - Alan Winde. 10 April 2020 10:14 AM
[WATCH] The ultimate barking mad 'sports' commentary...during lockdown UK broadcaster Andrew Cotter has wowed the internet with his clever and hilarious commentary about his two labrador dogs. 14 April 2020 12:32 PM
Calls to quit in quarantine: Cold turkey the best way to quit smoking, says TAG Advocacy group TAG has echoed the global call for smokers to kick the habit during the Covid-19 lockdown period. Here's why. 13 April 2020 10:58 AM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend. 12 April 2020 11:45 AM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
3D hobbyists print face masks

3D hobbyists print face masks

Guest: Michael Scholtz | One of the co-ordinators of 3D Community



More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Bad dreams during lockdown

14 April 2020 2:06 PM

Guest: Prof Russell Foster | Professor of Circadian Neuroscience at Oxford University.

Minute of Mindfulness with Janet Farquarson

14 April 2020 1:54 PM

Janet Farquharson is a Yoga teacher and Sound healing therapist based in Muizenberg.

Entertainment News: Podcasts, home movies and latest TV shows

9 April 2020 3:09 PM

Guests
Charlotte Kilbane | EWN Cape Town Editor
Chanel September | EWN Entertainment reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor for TV Plus magazine

Exploitation of Big Cats

9 April 2020 2:47 PM

Guest: Audrey Delsink | Wildlife Director at Humane Society International Africa

Quarantine Book Club

9 April 2020 2:29 PM

Guest: Leigh Jackman | Marketing Manager at Exclusive Books

Minute of Mindfulness with Ingrid Regenass

9 April 2020 2:23 PM

Ingrid Regenass. She’s an Integral Health Practitioner with a special interest in empowering people with techniques to release the effects of stress and trauma.

South Africans stuck in Thailand plead for help

9 April 2020 2:09 PM

Guest: Neal Stacey | The father whose family is stuck in Thailand.

Talented instrumentalist plays music on her balcony

9 April 2020 1:57 PM

Musician Debi Best is a multi-instrumentalist who often performs at weddings, conferences and other events. 

Consumer Talk: Insurance issues during COVID-19

8 April 2020 3:23 PM

Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler

'It's going to be bad, with 1000s needing complicated medical care at same time'

Local Politics

Local Politics

Strandfontein camp 'is not a prison, people are free to leave', says City

Local Politics

Local Politics

Repo rate cut - economist says must bring stimulus as well as relief

Business

Business

EWN Highlights

Mark Heywood praises govt’s ‘openness’ with public on COVID-19

14 April 2020 1:03 PM

CT matriculants feeling study pressure as lockdown drags on

14 April 2020 1:01 PM

China tightens Russia border checks, approves coronavirus vaccine trials

14 April 2020 12:59 PM

