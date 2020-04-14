Run a marathon for PSFA

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:55
Flood waters return to the Okavango Delta
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Bell - Director at Wilderness Safaris
Today at 17:05
Call for feeding schemes at schools under COVID-19 lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nurina Ally - Executive Director of the Equal Education Law Centre
Today at 17:20
What can ant colonies tell us about how to fight disease
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Phair - Post Doctoral Researcher Department of Botany and Zoology Stellenbosch University
Today at 17:46
Ladles of Love feeding 20 000+ a week - and growing!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Danny Diliberto - Founder at Ladles of Love
Today at 20:10
Lockdown Check-in - Genevieve Saavedra Dalton Parker in New York +1 (703) 244-4432
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:25
Small Business during lockdown AMA - ask me anything
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
David Esau - Head: Inspectorate at Department Of Labour
Paul Turner - license partner in Cape Town at Engel & Volkers
Today at 21:31
What is 5G?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice Chancellor, University of Johannesburg
Prof Tshilidzi Marwala - Associate Professor In The Sch at Wits University
Latest Local
Identifying Covid-19 'hotspots' crucial to determining SA's future post-lockdown What happens next in the fight against Covid-19 in South Africa? UCT's Landon Myer shares his thoughts with John Maytham. 14 April 2020 4:16 PM
The key to handling lockdown lies in letting go, says hostage survivor Monique Strydom reflects on her 2000 hostage ordeal and how it influences her attitude in lockdown today. 14 April 2020 3:36 PM
Embarrassment for SAPS as cops charged over lockdown related crimes Saps spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo tells the Midday Report the arrests of several officers show that nobody is above the law. 14 April 2020 2:48 PM
[WATCH] Health Minister and technical experts outline SA's Covid-19 trajectory Epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim who is advising government on the crisis says SA cannot stop the pandemic's spread. 14 April 2020 7:48 AM
[VIDEO] 'CoCT acting on land invasion, NOT evicting people during lockdown' The Social Justice Coalition has posted footage of law enforcement officials removing people from Makhaza in Khayelitsha. 12 April 2020 10:49 AM
'Community leaders, organisations should be used to disseminate Covid-19 info' Africa Melane gets input on the community response to the lockdown extension in Khayelitsha and Gugulethu. 10 April 2020 3:28 PM
DIs-Chem responds to claims it is not paying rent under lockdown The group says it is not operating at full capacity and is definitely paying rent proportional to turnover. 14 April 2020 7:24 AM
'Ramaphosa decision the right one, but he must get banks to provide more help' Analyst Senusha Naidu says the president needs to get the private sector to provide more relief during the extended lockdown. 10 April 2020 12:48 PM
Lockdown extension: Food security and sustaining WC economy vital, says Premier We need to think about changes to regulations that allow businesses to operate while still minimising Covid risk - Alan Winde. 10 April 2020 10:14 AM
[WATCH] The ultimate barking mad 'sports' commentary...during lockdown UK broadcaster Andrew Cotter has wowed the internet with his clever and hilarious commentary about his two labrador dogs. 14 April 2020 12:32 PM
Focus on an enabling home environment instead of 'replacing school', says expert Education expert Professor Mary Metcalfe says homeschooling is inaccessible for many South African families without the resources.... 13 April 2020 12:47 PM
Calls to quit in quarantine: Cold turkey the best way to quit smoking, says TAG Advocacy group TAG has echoed the global call for smokers to kick the habit during the Covid-19 lockdown period. Here's why. 13 April 2020 10:58 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend. 12 April 2020 11:45 AM
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
[OPINION] Letter to my adult children of the future The Money Show producer Cecile Basson writes a moving and insightful 'letter to her future children' from lockdown. 14 April 2020 11:19 AM
How to start a side hustle in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle. 9 April 2020 7:23 PM
'‘Government must allow e-commerce during lockdown like China did in Wuhan' Should e-commerce expand during the lockdown? Bruce Whitfield interviews Takealot’s Kim Reid and Adrian Zelter (Coronation). 9 April 2020 7:03 PM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Run a marathon for PSFA

Run a marathon for PSFA

Pippa speaks to Capetonian  Andrew Finlayson about his idea of #NoOceans marathon.



Lockdown Cookbook: Clare Mack shares an easy vegetarian dish

14 April 2020 4:49 PM

The 5 ingredients are:
• 1 tin of tomatoes
• 1 tin of coconut Milk
• 3 tins of different beans – Clare uses a mix of chickpeas, butterbeans and brown
lentils, but any combination of your choice is fine
• 1 tablespoon of Indian spice mix of your choice – Clare uses the WOolies butter
chicken one
• 2 brown onions, chopped.
The method is as easy as anything – put the whole lot in a pot, stir, and simmer for 20
minutes on low heat.
Season to taste and enjoy.
Clare says you can also add some mashed garlic if you like the flavour.

Lockdown Cookbook: Rose Heine with her Bobba Esther's Kneidlach recipe

14 April 2020 4:40 PM

Kneidlach is a type of dumpling. 

Bobba Esther's Kneidlach
• 1 Ex.large egg;
• 2 Tablespoons Schmalz or chicken fat;
• 1 C Matzo Meal;
• About 1/4 Cup boiling water;
1. Heat a pot of ready made chicken soup on the hotplate.
2. In a bowl, mix the egg and fat together until well blended.
3. Add the Matzo Meal and mix well.
4. Slowly add enough boiling water to make a very sticky dough.
5. Drop Tablespoonfuls of dough into the boiling soup, cover with a lid and allow to boil
for 15 minutes. Do not peep...!
6. Lift the lid and flip over the Kneidlach.
7. Cover the pot again and turn off the hotplate.
8. Keep warm until ready to serve.
9. Makes about 6 small matzo balls)

Lockdown Cookbook: Lyndall Adams shares her mom's Swiss Roll recipe

14 April 2020 4:18 PM

Ingredients:
• 1 cup of sugar
• 4 eggs
• 1 teaspoon vanilla essence
• 1 cup self-raising flour
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• Jam of your choice
Method:
1. Whip the eggs, sugar and vanilla essence together.
2. Add flour and baking powder, and mix well.
3. Line a biscuit pan with wax paper and pour in the mixture.
4. Bake for 10 minutes at 180 degrees.
5. When done put it on a damp sugared cloth, then spread with your choice of jam, and roll-up.

Lockdown Cookbook: Di Samassa makes Apple Slice

14 April 2020 4:03 PM

Ingredients:
• 2 cups self-raising flour
• 1 cup sugar
• 3 apples, peeled, cored and diced into 1cm cubes
• 125g butter or margarine
• 1 egg
Method:
• Toss apples with self-raising flour and sugar in a medium mixing bowl.
• Melt butter in a small saucepan on the stovetop or in a small bowl in the microwave.
• Stir in egg.
• Pour butter and egg into the apple mixture and mix until combined.
• Spoon into a greased and lined slice tin.
• Bake at 180 C for 35 to 40 minutes. or until the top is golden brown and a skewer
inserted into the middle comes out clean.
Notes:
• Can add cranberries for extra flavour
• Keeps for about 3 days.

Quarantunes with Dave Starke

14 April 2020 3:08 PM

Dave Starke is a full-time musician whose income is mostly from original concerts, weddings, hotels, and restaurant performances.

Monique Strydom on adapting to lockdown

14 April 2020 2:42 PM

Guest: Monique Strydom | Founder at Matla A Bana

Bad dreams during lockdown

14 April 2020 2:06 PM

Guest: Prof Russell Foster | Professor of Circadian Neuroscience at Oxford University.

Minute of Mindfulness with Janet Farquarson

14 April 2020 1:54 PM

Janet Farquharson is a Yoga teacher and Sound healing therapist based in Muizenberg.

3D hobbyists print face masks

14 April 2020 1:50 PM

Guest: Michael Scholtz | One of the co-ordinators of 3D Community

'It's going to be bad, with 1000s needing complicated medical care at same time'

Local Politics

Strandfontein camp 'is not a prison, people are free to leave', says City

Local Politics

Repo rate cut - economist says must bring stimulus as well as relief

Business

EWN Highlights

World edges towards 2 million COVID-19 infections with over 120,000 deaths

14 April 2020 4:19 PM

COVID-19 cases rise to 2,415, deaths remain at 27

14 April 2020 3:52 PM

Ramaphosa asks for extension to respond to liquor sale demands

14 April 2020 3:11 PM

