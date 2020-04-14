Quarantunes with Dave Starke

Dave Starke is a full-time musician whose income is mostly from original concerts, weddings, hotels, and restaurant performances.
The 5 ingredients are:
• 1 tin of tomatoes
• 1 tin of coconut Milk
• 3 tins of different beans – Clare uses a mix of chickpeas, butterbeans and brown
lentils, but any combination of your choice is fine
• 1 tablespoon of Indian spice mix of your choice – Clare uses the WOolies butter
chicken one
• 2 brown onions, chopped.
The method is as easy as anything – put the whole lot in a pot, stir, and simmer for 20
minutes on low heat.
Season to taste and enjoy.
Clare says you can also add some mashed garlic if you like the flavour.
Kneidlach is a type of dumpling.
Bobba Esther's Kneidlach
• 1 Ex.large egg;
• 2 Tablespoons Schmalz or chicken fat;
• 1 C Matzo Meal;
• About 1/4 Cup boiling water;
1. Heat a pot of ready made chicken soup on the hotplate.
2. In a bowl, mix the egg and fat together until well blended.
3. Add the Matzo Meal and mix well.
4. Slowly add enough boiling water to make a very sticky dough.
5. Drop Tablespoonfuls of dough into the boiling soup, cover with a lid and allow to boil
for 15 minutes. Do not peep...!
6. Lift the lid and flip over the Kneidlach.
7. Cover the pot again and turn off the hotplate.
8. Keep warm until ready to serve.
9. Makes about 6 small matzo balls)
Ingredients:
• 1 cup of sugar
• 4 eggs
• 1 teaspoon vanilla essence
• 1 cup self-raising flour
• 1 teaspoon baking powder
• Jam of your choice
Method:
1. Whip the eggs, sugar and vanilla essence together.
2. Add flour and baking powder, and mix well.
3. Line a biscuit pan with wax paper and pour in the mixture.
4. Bake for 10 minutes at 180 degrees.
5. When done put it on a damp sugared cloth, then spread with your choice of jam, and roll-up.
Ingredients:
• 2 cups self-raising flour
• 1 cup sugar
• 3 apples, peeled, cored and diced into 1cm cubes
• 125g butter or margarine
• 1 egg
Method:
• Toss apples with self-raising flour and sugar in a medium mixing bowl.
• Melt butter in a small saucepan on the stovetop or in a small bowl in the microwave.
• Stir in egg.
• Pour butter and egg into the apple mixture and mix until combined.
• Spoon into a greased and lined slice tin.
• Bake at 180 C for 35 to 40 minutes. or until the top is golden brown and a skewer
inserted into the middle comes out clean.
Notes:
• Can add cranberries for extra flavour
• Keeps for about 3 days.
