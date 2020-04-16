Greener Living: Chameleons

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Trump freezes WHO funding over 'mismanagement' of Covid-19 crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adèle Sulcas - Editor of Global Fund Observer.
Today at 16:20
Modeling trauma unit admissions that will reoccur if liquor sales resume
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Charles Parry - Dir of Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit at South African Medical Research Council
Today at 16:55
Service providers: should they consider cutting plans?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:05
What is our current energy supply like at the moment?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Anton Eberhard - Energy Analyst at ...
Today at 17:20
Premier Alan Winde briefs media on Western Capes response to Coronavirus COVID-19, 16 Apr
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
How Mandela stayed fit: from his 'matchbox' Soweto home to a prison cell
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Evans - Lecturer, Culture and Media department, Birkbeck, University of London
Today at 20:25
Lockdown Heroes Caroline Peters https://www.facebook.com/caroline.davidspeters/videos/10159564719034908/ Mark Nicholson - Lavender Hill Football club Feeds hungry kids confirmed CPUT Students feed fellow students during lockdown https://twitter.co
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
Arts & culture: A musician on life in the lock down
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
SA's lockdown will be phased out. In the meantime, these new rules apply As South Africa enters the second phase of its national lockdown, the government has updated the rules and restrictions. 16 April 2020 3:19 PM
Can you help this listener find the woman who comforted her nearly 20 years ago? Alison Deary is desperate to get in touch with the woman who offered her support when her child was sick in hospital in 2003. 16 April 2020 3:12 PM
Fedusa slams government for 'underhanded' move over public sector pay hike Wage hikes for public-sector workers had been expected to come into play on Wednesday as per the 2018 wage agreement. 16 April 2020 1:08 PM
View all Local
SANDF captain expresses disappointment about abusive 'acts of a few soldiers' Captain Theunissen explains how soldiers are trained for combat and difficulty to change tack for such an unprecedented mission. 16 April 2020 10:21 AM
Govt reneges on public service wage agreement Cosatu says the union did not consider taking the revised offer because you can only offer or counter-offer during negotiations. 15 April 2020 1:36 PM
W Cape govt responds to food parcel debacle, attributes it to fake news W Cape Social Development MEC gives out contact numbers and emails for those who need help with food or wish to make donations. 15 April 2020 9:54 AM
View all Politics
Construction industry making plans to rebuild post-lockdown President of the Master Builders Association John Matthews, says national construction bodies have put a task team in place. 16 April 2020 1:07 PM
Funding small businesses isn't mandate of Solidarity Fund, explains CEO In three weeks, the Solidarity Fund has received more than R2.2bn in donations. The fund's CEO explains where the money will be sp... 16 April 2020 10:42 AM
How Johann Rupert's R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Bierman of Business Partners Limited, the company administering Rupert's fund. 15 April 2020 8:16 PM
View all Business
Pippa Hudson shares ways you can help during the Covid-19 lockdown CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has compiled a list of options for Capetonians who are keen on making a positive impact during the lock... 15 April 2020 6:26 PM
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
Pippa Hudson and CapeTalk listeners' Lockdown Cookbook Here are some wonderful recipes to give you some food inspiration during the extended lockdown. 15 April 2020 10:22 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Star Wars' Daisy Ridley reads children's book about adorable robot BB-8 The actress joins many celebs in lockdown reading children's stories to help kids (and parents) get through staying at home. 15 April 2020 11:11 AM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] 99-year-old WWII vet raises millions for NHS with laps around his garden Captain Tom Moore has become a local and global hero as he succeeds in his goal to help raise funds during Covid-19 lockdown. 16 April 2020 10:41 AM
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that... 13 April 2020 9:51 AM
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening. 12 April 2020 3:50 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Greener Living: Chameleons

Greener Living: Chameleons

Guest: Krystal Tolley | at South African National Biodiversity Institute



More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Quarantunes with Nathan Maingard

16 April 2020 3:20 PM

Guest: Modern troubadour Nathan Maingard.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Cookbook recipe from Tanya Barben

16 April 2020 3:16 PM

Tanya ‘s Chicken and Broccoli Pasta
Ingredients:
• Braai’d or roasted chicken leftover, deboned and shredded
• A dollop or 2 of cream
• A little chicken stock powder
• Broccoli florets – fresh or frozen
• Pasta of your choice
Method:
• Use the stock powder to make a stock
• Warm the chicken through by poaching gently in the stock.
• While the chicken is heating up, cook the pasta
• Once chicken is warm, check the seasoning
• Add the broccoli and cook gently until the broccoli is cooked and the liquid has
reduced a bit.
• Reduce heat and add cream
• Heat through and serve over the cooked, drained pasta.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Monitoring and managing online activity in lockdown

16 April 2020 3:10 PM

Guest: Dean McCoubrey | Founder at MySocialLife

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alison Deary looking for the mom who comforted her 17 years ago

16 April 2020 2:37 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Midfulness with Melreen de Villiers

16 April 2020 1:51 PM

Melreen de Villiers is the Programme Monitoring Officer at Waves for Change, a child-friendly mental health service to at-risk youth living in unstable communities.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Archive of Kindness records the acts of kindness that you offer

16 April 2020 1:49 PM

Guest: Dr. Jess Auerbach | A post-doctoral researcher at Stellenbosch University,

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music to lift your spirits by Luca Hart

16 April 2020 1:40 PM

Luca Hart is composing and recording a Symphony of Solidarity during the lockdown - one violin song every day.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: Tackling a number of medical-related issues around Covid-19

15 April 2020 3:44 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Clinical psychologist Shelley Hall
Dr Lungi Nyathi | Managing Executive at Medscheme,

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk with motoring journalist Ciro de Siena

15 April 2020 2:09 PM

Ciro talks about buying cars in lockdown and answers questions from our listeners.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

