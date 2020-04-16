Monitoring and managing online activity in lockdown

Guest: Dean McCoubrey | Founder at MySocialLife
Guest: Modern troubadour Nathan Maingard.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tanya ‘s Chicken and Broccoli Pasta
Ingredients:
• Braai’d or roasted chicken leftover, deboned and shredded
• A dollop or 2 of cream
• A little chicken stock powder
• Broccoli florets – fresh or frozen
• Pasta of your choice
Method:
• Use the stock powder to make a stock
• Warm the chicken through by poaching gently in the stock.
• While the chicken is heating up, cook the pasta
• Once chicken is warm, check the seasoning
• Add the broccoli and cook gently until the broccoli is cooked and the liquid has
reduced a bit.
• Reduce heat and add cream
• Heat through and serve over the cooked, drained pasta.
Guest: Krystal Tolley | at South African National Biodiversity InstituteLISTEN TO PODCAST
Melreen de Villiers is the Programme Monitoring Officer at Waves for Change, a child-friendly mental health service to at-risk youth living in unstable communities.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Jess Auerbach | A post-doctoral researcher at Stellenbosch University,LISTEN TO PODCAST
Luca Hart is composing and recording a Symphony of Solidarity during the lockdown - one violin song every day.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Clinical psychologist Shelley Hall
Dr Lungi Nyathi | Managing Executive at Medscheme,
Ciro talks about buying cars in lockdown and answers questions from our listeners.LISTEN TO PODCAST