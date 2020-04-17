Health and Wellness: A special focus on Mental Health

Tanya ‘s Chicken and Broccoli Pasta

Ingredients:

• Braai’d or roasted chicken leftover, deboned and shredded

• A dollop or 2 of cream

• A little chicken stock powder

• Broccoli florets – fresh or frozen

• Pasta of your choice

Method:

• Use the stock powder to make a stock

• Warm the chicken through by poaching gently in the stock.

• While the chicken is heating up, cook the pasta

• Once chicken is warm, check the seasoning

• Add the broccoli and cook gently until the broccoli is cooked and the liquid has

reduced a bit.

• Reduce heat and add cream

• Heat through and serve over the cooked, drained pasta.

