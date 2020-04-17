Entertainment News: Podcasts, TV shows and movies at home

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:40
Mark Winkler: Author of 'Due South of Copenhagen'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Winkler - Author
Today at 15:50
#RadioReading with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Government not paying public sector wage increases
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thabi Leoka - Senior Economist at Argon Asset Management
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Heart? What Heart? City of Cape Town must answer in court after residents are violently turfed out of their homes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pauli van Wyk - Scorpio investigative journalist. at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
Decoy tactics: can fake concrete penguins help save the real thing?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Welz - Campaign Director at Wild Aid Sa
Today at 17:46
Musician Ard Matthews on Covid, rooftop concerts and music.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ard Matthews - front man at Just Jinger
No Items to show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Online survey reveals what South Africans think about govt's Covid-19 response More than 1,000 people were surveyed to get some insight into how some South Africans are coping and feeling about the Covid-19 lo... 17 April 2020 2:14 PM
Pick n Pay creates 'Feed the Nation' Covid-19 relief fund A donation of R21 will enable Pick n Pay to provide a daily meal to someone in need for a week, says Suzanne Ackerman-Berman. 17 April 2020 2:10 PM
Easter Weekend road deaths drop to 28 due to lockdown, mostly pedestrians Last year 162 people died on the roads over Easter but this year lockdown has changed that says Transport Minister Mbalula. 17 April 2020 1:14 PM
View all Local
[READ] Dept of Health: How and why we should be wearing masks at a glance Three easy slides explaining mask-wearing at this time of Covid-19. 17 April 2020 11:47 AM
'South Africa must spend – not save – its way out of the Covid-19 crisis' Should SA spend (stimulus) or save (austerity) its way out of this crisis? Refilwe Moloto interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine. 17 April 2020 9:37 AM
Please stick to Covid-19 lockdown rules implores Dep Health DG Anban Pillay He says though cases are down, it would be only a matter of a week and curve would rise again if citizens do not remain vigilant. 17 April 2020 8:54 AM
View all Politics
Police arrest Impala Platinum CEO Mark Munroe for disobeying lockdown Munroe allegedly disregarded provisions in the Disaster Management Act by ordering employees to go back to work. 17 April 2020 11:56 AM
Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest. 16 April 2020 7:33 PM
'Starving people don't care about Covid-19' Food riots are coming. Bruce Whitfield interviews Gillian Le Cordeur (Risk Management SA) and Andy Du Plessis (Food Forward SA). 16 April 2020 7:17 PM
View all Business
How Mandela stayed fit in his 2.1metre-squared Robben Island prison cell Former journalist Gavin Evans shares insights into how struggle icon Nelson Mandela adapted while incarcerated in a tiny prison ce... 17 April 2020 11:18 AM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
How Johann Rupert's R1 billion Covid-19 relief fund is being doled out The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Bierman of Business Partners Limited, the company administering Rupert's fund. 15 April 2020 8:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Beyonce's 'When You Wish Upon A Star' soars #DisneyFamilySingalong Disney noticed people leaning on favorite Disney songs to provide solace during lockdowns and decided to put a show together. 17 April 2020 10:56 AM
Criticism levelled against WHO unfair, says global health journo The World Health Organisation's initial response to the Covid-19 outbreak has been increasingly scrutinised as cases surpass 2 mil... 16 April 2020 6:02 PM
[WATCH] 99-year-old WWII vet raises millions for NHS with laps around his garden Captain Tom Moore has become a local and global hero as he succeeds in his goal to help raise funds during Covid-19 lockdown. 16 April 2020 10:41 AM
View all World
[WATCH] Ugandan President leads the way with home exercise video 75-year-old Yoweri Museveni wants to inspire Ugandans to stay fit under Covid-19 restrictions. 11 April 2020 11:41 AM
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
View all Africa
SA has a vicious thirst for alcohol that won't be denied by the lockdown "Thirsty" people are resorting to making their own alcohol, says Apiwe Nxusani Mawela of Brewsters Academy. 17 April 2020 1:17 PM
'South Africa must spend – not save – its way out of the Covid-19 crisis' Should SA spend (stimulus) or save (austerity) its way out of this crisis? Refilwe Moloto interviews economist Dr Azar Jammine. 17 April 2020 9:37 AM
Earn up to 11.5% interest on one of the safest investments around Personal finance guru Warren Ingram on why you should consider this risk-free investment, especially if you live off interest. 16 April 2020 7:33 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Entertainment News: Podcasts, TV shows and movies at home

Entertainment News: Podcasts, TV shows and movies at home

Guests
Charlotte Kilbane | Cape Town Editor for EWN
Chanel September | Entertainment reporter at EWN
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine



More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Health and Wellness: A special focus on Mental Health

17 April 2020 2:44 PM

Guest: Dr. Darren Green | Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events
Manager for MCSA

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantine Book Club

17 April 2020 2:13 PM

Guest: Vis Naidoo | Sales manager with Penguin Random House

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Minute of Mindfulness with Nicole Economou

17 April 2020 2:00 PM

Nicole Economou practices in Johannesburg has for the last 13 years loved to empower and assist people across the developmental span.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Calls for an urgent boost of the Child Support Grant

17 April 2020 1:55 PM

Guest: Dr. Kath Hall from the UCT Children’s Institute

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Quarantunes with Nathan Maingard

16 April 2020 3:20 PM

Guest: Modern troubadour Nathan Maingard.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lockdown Cookbook recipe from Tanya Barben

16 April 2020 3:16 PM

Tanya ‘s Chicken and Broccoli Pasta
Ingredients:
• Braai’d or roasted chicken leftover, deboned and shredded
• A dollop or 2 of cream
• A little chicken stock powder
• Broccoli florets – fresh or frozen
• Pasta of your choice
Method:
• Use the stock powder to make a stock
• Warm the chicken through by poaching gently in the stock.
• While the chicken is heating up, cook the pasta
• Once chicken is warm, check the seasoning
• Add the broccoli and cook gently until the broccoli is cooked and the liquid has
reduced a bit.
• Reduce heat and add cream
• Heat through and serve over the cooked, drained pasta.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Monitoring and managing online activity in lockdown

16 April 2020 3:10 PM

Guest: Dean McCoubrey | Founder at MySocialLife

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alison Deary looking for the mom who comforted her 17 years ago
16 April 2020 2:37 PM

16 April 2020 2:37 PM
Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Greener Living: Chameleons

16 April 2020 2:17 PM

Guest: Krystal Tolley | at South African National Biodiversity Institute

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

