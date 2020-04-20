Lavender Hill feeding support

Streaming issues? Report here
Abongile Nzelenzele 2019 1500 BW Abongile Nzelenzele 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 04:45
Employee engagement during the time of Covid-19
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Adrian Zanetti
Today at 05:10
Africa News update with JJ Cornish
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 05:20
How matrics can manage their workload during the lockdown
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Wonga Ntshinga
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
How much does one pay to municipality if no bills received during lockdown?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Trevor Blake - Director of Revenue, City of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: tech tackles covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ashley Holling - Program Execution Manager at BroadReach
Today at 07:07
Government's plan to save economy as Covid--19 lockdown takes its toll
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine - Chief Economist at Econometrix
Today at 07:20
Township in Lockdown podcast
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Phumzile Ntozini - Host of the 'Township in Lockdown' podcast and researcher at Sustainable Livelihoods Foundation
Today at 08:07
Future of SAA in balance
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Linden Birns - MD of Plane Talking
Today at 08:21
Wine sector baffled by government's reversal on export decision
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rico Basson - Managing Director at Vinpro
Today at 08:45
Small Business Shout-out: Mungo
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 11:45
Tracking the latest trends during lock down
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
Want to give pineapple beer a shot? Here are expert tips on home brewing South Africans are turning to home brewing to beat the ban on booze. An alcohol expert says it’s important to follow basic safety... 20 April 2020 6:48 PM
Western Cape now has 905 confirmed Covid-19 cases The Western Cape has recorded 905 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus, as of Sunday 19 April. The number of deaths has risen to... 20 April 2020 6:30 PM
Over 100,000 imported masks presumably stolen at OR Tambo storage facility A local firm that's facilitating the large-scale import of surgical masks says over 100,000 units went missing at a warehouse in O... 20 April 2020 6:27 PM
'If Tito Mboweni wants to do a deal with the IMF, there is no policy constraint' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews ANC Head of Economic Transformation Enoch Godongwana and Dr Adrian Saville (Gibs). 20 April 2020 6:33 PM
'Former president is in good spirits and looking forward to his day in court' Newly appointed lawyer for Jacob Zuma Eric Mabuza says the team is preparing for what Zuma calls the trial of his life. 20 April 2020 1:54 PM
Jacob Zuma appoints new lawyer as he prepares for corruption trial The former president has dropped Daniel Mantsha from his legal team and replaced him with Eric Mabuza. 19 April 2020 1:55 PM
'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother' Bruce Whitfield interviews Afrikaner icon Nataniël about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 20 April 2020 8:15 PM
'There is no way to legally execute a will under lockdown' The Fiduciary Institute is lobbying the government to declare the drafting and execution of wills an essential service. 20 April 2020 7:08 PM
'If Tito Mboweni wants to do a deal with the IMF, there is no policy constraint' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews ANC Head of Economic Transformation Enoch Godongwana and Dr Adrian Saville (Gibs). 20 April 2020 6:33 PM
[WATCH] Brilliant cross rooftop tennis match wows the internet during lockdown ATP Tour posted two women playing tennis from the roof of one apartment block to another. 20 April 2020 7:17 AM
[WATCH] Deserted streets mean penguins rule the roost in Simon's Town The famous Boulders Beach birds are able to safely cross roads during lockdown without getting help from humans. 19 April 2020 2:55 PM
Letshego Zulu shares wellness tips on how to survive the lockdown Author and Biokineticist Letshego Zulu shares wellness tips on how to survive the lockdown 18 April 2020 9:52 PM
Dog fitness during lockdown – tips and tricks, advice from callers Pets are human too! Abongile Nzelenzele interviews fitness fanatic Liezel van der Westhuizen for advice on keeping dogs active. 17 April 2020 11:00 AM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Lavender Hill feeding support

Lavender Hill feeding support

Guest: Mark Nicholson | A community activist who in normal times uses sport as a catalyst for positive change in the lives of local children. 



More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Quarantunes with Dave Goldblum

20 April 2020 3:51 PM

Pippa was joined on the line by singer, composer, and guitarist Dave Goldblum.

Lockdown Cookbook: Hannah’s Chicken Bake

20 April 2020 2:58 PM

Ingredients:
• 1kg chicken pieces
• 300g full cream or double cream yoghurt (unflavoured)
• 1 lemon
• 2-3 cloves garlic
• 2t curry powder
Method:
• Preheat the oven to 200°C.
• Crush the garlic and mix into the yoghurt along with the curry powder.
• Zest and juice the lemon – add both zest and juice to the yoghurt mixture, and keep the
remaining “shell” to add to the bake later.
• Add the chicken pieces and coat in the mixture, then leave to stand for at least half an
hour.
• Pour chicken and marinade into a baking dish and throw in the empty lemon shell for
extra flavour during baking.
• Bake for 30-45 minute, until chicken is cooked through and golden.
Notes:
• Can leave out the curry powder if making for kids
• Great served with fresh coriander

Ballerinas in lockdown

20 April 2020 2:44 PM

Guest: Debbie Turner | CEO at Cape Town City Ballet

Lockdown lessons from trailrunning

20 April 2020 2:30 PM

Guest: Sally Martindale-Tucker | A social worker and school counsellor who is a very keen trail-runner.

Minute of Mindfulness with Ruth Levin-Vorster

20 April 2020 2:05 PM

Guest: Ruth Levin-Vorster | A Ph.D. Candidate in Neuroscience 

Universities re-open online

20 April 2020 1:50 PM

Guests:
1) Professor Vivienne Lawack | Acting Rector and Vice-Chancellor at University of the Western Cape 
2) Prof Wim de Villiers | Rector and Vice-Chancellor at Stellenbosch University.

Entertainment News: Podcasts, TV shows and movies at home

17 April 2020 3:29 PM

Guests
Charlotte Kilbane | Cape Town Editor for EWN
Chanel September | Entertainment reporter at EWN
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine

Health and Wellness: A special focus on Mental Health

17 April 2020 2:44 PM

Guest: Dr. Darren Green | Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events
Manager for MCSA

Quarantine Book Club

17 April 2020 2:13 PM

Guest: Vis Naidoo | Sales manager with Penguin Random House

Oil price collapses 40% in hours to a 22-year low of $10.77 per barrel

Business World

[PHOTOS] SANParks images of Kruger lions taking advantage of absent tourists

Local Lifestyle

'My most precious possession is a collection of letters from my grandmother'

Business Opinion Lifestyle Entertainment

Radebe: Lesotho Parly expected to conclude process for Thabane to retire

20 April 2020 9:14 PM

Zuma’s bid to stop his corruption trial being reviewed - lawyer

20 April 2020 7:48 PM

Drivers wounded, trucks looted in Bishop Lavis protest

20 April 2020 7:42 PM

