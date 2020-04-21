Lifeline seeing unprecedented call numbers

Guest: Glynis Depper | Lead Counselor at Lifeline
Ingredients:
250ml Sugar
125ml Water
397g tin Condensed Milk
3 Eggs
600ml Milk
Method:
1. Combine sugar and water and stir over low heat until sugar is dissolved. Stop stirring
immediately and allow mixture to boil until it turns a light caramel colour.
Immediately pour into a metal bread pan or ceramic mould.
2. Place the condensed milk, eggs and milk into a clean bowl and mix well. Pour
carefully over caramel mixture in mould.
3. Place this mould in a shallow pan of water. The water should not come more than
half way up the side of the mould. Bake at 160C for 1 and a half hours.
4. Cool and then chill before unmoulding.
Notes:
Delicious served with whipped cream.
Ingredients:
• 1kg chicken pieces
• 300g full cream or double cream yoghurt (unflavoured)
• 1 lemon
• 2-3 cloves garlic
• 2t curry powder
Method:
• Preheat the oven to 200°C.
• Crush the garlic and mix into the yoghurt along with the curry powder.
• Zest and juice the lemon – add both zest and juice to the yoghurt mixture, and keep the
remaining “shell” to add to the bake later.
• Add the chicken pieces and coat in the mixture, then leave to stand for at least half an
hour.
• Pour chicken and marinade into a baking dish and throw in the empty lemon shell for
extra flavour during baking.
• Bake for 30-45 minute, until chicken is cooked through and golden.
Notes:
• Can leave out the curry powder if making for kids
• Great served with fresh coriander
