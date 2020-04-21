Quarantunes with Rubber Duc

Ingredients:

• 1kg chicken pieces

• 300g full cream or double cream yoghurt (unflavoured)

• 1 lemon

• 2-3 cloves garlic

• 2t curry powder

Method:

• Preheat the oven to 200°C.

• Crush the garlic and mix into the yoghurt along with the curry powder.

• Zest and juice the lemon – add both zest and juice to the yoghurt mixture, and keep the

remaining “shell” to add to the bake later.

• Add the chicken pieces and coat in the mixture, then leave to stand for at least half an

hour.

• Pour chicken and marinade into a baking dish and throw in the empty lemon shell for

extra flavour during baking.

• Bake for 30-45 minute, until chicken is cooked through and golden.

Notes:

• Can leave out the curry powder if making for kids

• Great served with fresh coriander

