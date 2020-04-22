Uga Carlini chats about a song made with other contributors

A long list of artists got together to contribute home videos of themselves in lockdown,
set to the music of Hot Water frontman Donovan Copley’s song, called Home.
Pippa speaks to Filmmaker Uga Carlini
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler answers the various questions that consumers have especially during this lockdown period.
Guest: Ciro De Siena | Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Richard Jamieson is a certified Integral Coach and is passionate about coaching and mentoring young high potential individuals and budding entrepreneurs.
Guest: Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at WCED.
Guest: Nic Jordaan | Lead Singer at Rubber Duc
Ingredients:
250ml Sugar
125ml Water
397g tin Condensed Milk
3 Eggs
600ml Milk
Method:
1. Combine sugar and water and stir over low heat until sugar is dissolved. Stop stirring
immediately and allow mixture to boil until it turns a light caramel colour.
Immediately pour into a metal bread pan or ceramic mould.
2. Place the condensed milk, eggs and milk into a clean bowl and mix well. Pour
carefully over caramel mixture in mould.
3. Place this mould in a shallow pan of water. The water should not come more than
half way up the side of the mould. Bake at 160C for 1 and a half hours.
4. Cool and then chill before unmoulding.
Notes:
Delicious served with whipped cream.
Guest: Karl Mynhardt | Co-founder at Kandi
Guest: Yandiswa Mazwana | Leader of the Masiphumelele Creative Hub
Guest: Leon Van Der Linde | CEO at CanbiGold